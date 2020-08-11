Women Posing As Federal Workers Harass Grocery Store Employee

For people who hate the government so much, these anti-maskers sure enjoy cosplaying federal workers in order to intimidate people.

In this case, it was two women in Orange County, CA posing as "workers" with the "FTBA," attempting to intimidate Liz Chavez in the grocery store where she works. Chavez told them they needed to wear masks inside the store.

From Buzzfeed News:

That's when one of the women launched into a spiel about how they were from the "Freedom to Breathe Agency" as her companion took out her phone to record the exchange. The woman, identified as the FTBA's founder, Lenka Koloma, says in the video posted to TikTok that they are "making sure that people's constitutional rights, civil and federal laws are not broken."

These people are attempting to intimidate essential workers by pretending to work for a bogus federal agency. pic.twitter.com/fah5T2YGi6 — Kalhan (@KalhanR) August 7, 2020

For people who love law and order so much, they sure seem totally cool with committing felonies in order to exercise their right to be stupid and deadly in public during a pandemic.

The "Freedom to Breathe Agency" has drawn attention before for its stunts and was even the subject of a warning from the Department of Justice. The group — which is not a real governmental agency — had been distributing "face mask exempt" cards that claimed the holder was exempt from wearing a mask "under the Americans with Disability Act," a misspelling of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

For people who are so dead set on telling women what to do with their bodies, they sure don't like being told to wear masks for 20 minutes while inside a grocery store.

The woman doing the harassing in this video, Lenka Koloma (founder of this fake agency) claimed the following:

She said her claim that someone like Chavez could face legal action is because telling someone to wear a mask is akin to impersonating a medical doctor. A health order from the state of California, however, has mandated that customers and employees wear masks when around other people.

Does that mean all the anti-choice a$$holes outside women's clinics harassing the patients about the medical procedures they're seeking could also face legal action for impersonating medical doctors? If so, this is HUGE!