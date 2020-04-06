A Memo From A Grocery Store Manager

Wapo is reporting that grocery workers are beginning to die of Coronavirus.



This, from a grocery store manager, is getting heavy shares on social media:

I manage a grocery store.

Here's some things everyone should know

1. I don't have toilet paper

2. I don't have sanitizer

3. I run out of milk, eggs and meat daily

4. I promise if it's out on the shelf ... it's not in a hidden corner of our backroom.

Those are the predictable ones, now for the real stuff

5. I have been doing this for 25 years I did not forget how to order product.

6. I did not cause the warehouse to be out of product/

7. I schedule as much help as I have, including many workers working TONS of overtime to help YOU.

8. I am sorry there are lines at the check out lanes.

Now for the really important stuff:

9. My team puts themselves in harm's way every day so you can buy groceries.

10. My team works tirelessly to get product on the floor for you to buy.

11. My team is exhausted.

12. My team is scared of getting sick.

13. My team is human and does not possess an antivirus... they are in just as much danger as you are. (Arguably more) but they show up to work every day just so you can buy groceries

14. My team is tired.

15. My team is very under-appreciated.

16. My team is exposed to more people who are potentially infected in one hour than most of you will in a week (medical community excluded, thank you for all that you do!).

17. My team is abused all day by customers who have no idea how ignorant they are.

18. My team disinfects every surface possible, everyday, just so you can come in grab a wipe from the dispenser, wipe the handle and throw the used wipe in the cart or on the ground and leave it there... so my team can throw it in the trash for you later.

19. My team wonders if you wash your re-usable bags, that you force us to touch, that are clearly dirty and have more germs on them than our shopping carts do.

20. My team more than earns their breaks, lunches and days off. And if that means you wait longer I am sorry.

The last thing I will say is this:

The next time you are in a grocery store, please pause and think about what you are saying and how you are treating the people you encounter. They are the reason you are able to buy toilet paper, sanitizer, milk, eggs, and meat.

If the store you go to is out of an item.. maybe find the neighbor or friend that bought enough for a year ... there are hundreds of them... and ask them to spare 1 or 2. They caused the problem to begin with...

And lastly, please THANK the people who helped you. They don't have to come to work!