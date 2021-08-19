That Episode Where Larry Runs Into Alan Dershowitz In A Grocery Store

I'm sure we've all fantasized about confronting into old friends who gave gone Full MAGA, but Larry David actually did it when he ran into Alan Dershowitz in a Martha's Vineyard grocery story. Via the NY Post:

Page Six strongly recommends that readers enjoy the following while playing the “Curb Your Enthusiasm” theme in their heads.

Dershowitz: “We can still talk, Larry.”

David: “No. No. We really can’t. I saw you. I saw you with your arm around [former Trump Secretary of State Mike] Pompeo! It’s disgusting!”

Dersh: “He’s my former student [at Harvard Law]. I greet all of my former students that way. I can’t greet my former students?”

David: “It’s disgusting. Your whole enclave — it’s disgusting. You’re disgusting!”

Added the stunned source, “Larry walks away. Alan takes off his T-shirt to reveal another T-shirt [underneath it] that says, ‘It’s The Constitution Stupid!’.”