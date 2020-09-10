Misc
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Blade Runner: San Francisco

"Wildfires brought a crazy orange sky to San Francisco on September 9, 2020. This video was taken around 11am when it would normally be bright and sunny. Shot with a DJI Mavic Air 2 drone."
By Ed Scarce

An eerie orange color in San Francisco had many comparing it to scenes from the film Blade Runner 2049.

Source: The Verge

An apocalyptically orange sky loomed over San Francisco earlier today as smoke from unprecedented wildfires blotted out the Sun.

Wildfires have already burned a record 2.3 million acres across California this year. Swathes of the Pacific Northwest are ablaze, too, in what Oregon Gov. Kate Brown called a “once in a generation event.” Strong winds that followed record-breaking heat over Labor Day weekend have made a bad fire situation even worse.

The eerie orange color of the San Francisco sky was caused by smoke high in the atmosphere, as the local air quality agency explained on Twitter.

And with theme music from the film added.

The San Francisco Chronicle included several videos showing the apocalyptic landscape.

Bay Area residents were stunned by the "apocalyptic", orange-red skies skies looming over the region on September 9. The surreal conditions follow an uncanny year beset by a pandemic, social unrest and wildfires. According to experts, the creepy effect is from all of the smoke sitting at lower elevations, filtering the sun and producing the various shades.

This is a particularly nice one also.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.