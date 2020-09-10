Blade Runner: San Francisco

An eerie orange color in San Francisco had many comparing it to scenes from the film Blade Runner 2049.

Source: The Verge

An apocalyptically orange sky loomed over San Francisco earlier today as smoke from unprecedented wildfires blotted out the Sun. Wildfires have already burned a record 2.3 million acres across California this year. Swathes of the Pacific Northwest are ablaze, too, in what Oregon Gov. Kate Brown called a “once in a generation event.” Strong winds that followed record-breaking heat over Labor Day weekend have made a bad fire situation even worse. The eerie orange color of the San Francisco sky was caused by smoke high in the atmosphere, as the local air quality agency explained on Twitter.

And with theme music from the film added.

The San Francisco Chronicle included several videos showing the apocalyptic landscape.

Bay Area residents were stunned by the "apocalyptic", orange-red skies skies looming over the region on September 9. The surreal conditions follow an uncanny year beset by a pandemic, social unrest and wildfires. According to experts, the creepy effect is from all of the smoke sitting at lower elevations, filtering the sun and producing the various shades.

This is a particularly nice one also.