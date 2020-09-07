Misc
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

CA Officials: Smoke Machine At Gender Reveal Party Caused El Dorado Fire

Those responsible for starting fires due to negligence or illegal activity can be held financially and criminally responsible,” the Cal Fire agency said in a statement.
By Susie Madrak

The 7,050 acre-El Dorado wildfire in San Bernardino County was caused by a smoke machine used for a gender reveal party, authorities said. Firefighters battled the blaze Sunday while facing more record heat in Southern California. Via The Press-Enterprise:

More than 3,000 residences were affected by the fire as of Saturday evening, Cal Fire spokeswoman Cathey Mattingly said. It consumed 3,010 acres by 10:30 a.m. Sunday and more than doubled in size by sunset. The massive blaze was 5% contained as of 7 p.m. and was being fought by 527 firefighters and other personnel.

The agency’s investigators looking into the cause of the fire did not immediately say what specific consequences the operator or operators of the pyrotechnic device — during a gender reveal party — may face. They said the fire started at 10:23 a.m. Saturday at El Dorado Ranch Park in Yucaipa.

“Cal Fire reminds the public that with the dry conditions and critical fire weather, it doesn’t take much to start a wildfire. Those responsible for starting fires due to negligence or illegal activity can be held financially and criminally responsible,” the agency said in a statement.

A gender reveal party. During a pandemic.

With a smoke machine.

7,000+ acres.

What is there to say?

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.