CA Officials: Smoke Machine At Gender Reveal Party Caused El Dorado Fire

The 7,050 acre-El Dorado wildfire in San Bernardino County was caused by a smoke machine used for a gender reveal party, authorities said. Firefighters battled the blaze Sunday while facing more record heat in Southern California. Via The Press-Enterprise:

More than 3,000 residences were affected by the fire as of Saturday evening, Cal Fire spokeswoman Cathey Mattingly said. It consumed 3,010 acres by 10:30 a.m. Sunday and more than doubled in size by sunset. The massive blaze was 5% contained as of 7 p.m. and was being fought by 527 firefighters and other personnel.

The agency’s investigators looking into the cause of the fire did not immediately say what specific consequences the operator or operators of the pyrotechnic device — during a gender reveal party — may face. They said the fire started at 10:23 a.m. Saturday at El Dorado Ranch Park in Yucaipa.

“Cal Fire reminds the public that with the dry conditions and critical fire weather, it doesn’t take much to start a wildfire. Those responsible for starting fires due to negligence or illegal activity can be held financially and criminally responsible,” the agency said in a statement.