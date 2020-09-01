It's time for a laugh, everyone.

You've all heard the Trump stories from Noel Casler, right? The guy who violated his NDA from Celebrity Apprentice to tell what he says is the real truth about Trump? (It might be -- Trump never sued him!)

According to Casler, Trump's Adderall addiction is so bad (he allegedly snorts it) that he lost control of his bowels years ago, and has to wear Depends. (And that some crew members had the unhappy job of cleaning him up.)

Well! Last week, after Trump gave what passed for a speech, tweets like these started popping up on Twitter:

According to RNC sound guys, he farts a whole heck of a lot. So much that they had to hide it in the recording of his acceptance speech. — Tralfamadorian Philosophy (@Kings_Lead_Hatt) August 31, 2020

No jokes. 🤣😭 There was a tweet about the Sound Guys at the RNC that had to keep muting out his farts in REAL TIME.

He apparently farts non stop 🤣 — Post-truth politics IS killing us all. Antifa Genl (@populistmorons) August 31, 2020

But is it true? Well, how the hell do we know? It's Twitter!

But we do remember this:

We report the cheap gossip, you decide!