Fox Guest On Barrett: There’s Nothing Christian About Taking Away Health Care

Democrat Chris Hahn nicely demolished the right-wing effort to distract from the extremism of likely SCOTUS pick Amy Coney Barrett by painting her as a Christian martyr.

Hahn began by swatting away criticism of Joe Biden for not putting up a list of Supreme Court nominees.

HAHN: The president put up a list that was handed to him by the Federalist Society because the Federalist Society and other conservatives, particularly Christian conservatives, did not trust Donald Trump because he had no record on anything that mattered to them. Joe Biden or any other presidential candidate would be foolish to put out a list of who they would put on the court, or any other position for that matter, because then the campaign will be turned into what these people have done, rather than what that candidate is planning to do for America. I think Joe Biden should keep the focus on Trump and what Trump is doing to destroy our republic, including ramming a Supreme Court justice through in the middle of an election, when this was not the rule just four years ago, by Mitch McConnell.

That was too much for Fox host Dana Perino, apparently. She interrupted and changed the subject to hand the other guest, Trumper Matt Schlapp, his opportunity to weaponize Barrett’s faith and pretend she’s the victim of religious persecution. Perino played a clip of Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows “talking about the upcoming attacks on faith” and “asked” if Schlapp expects “a pretty vicious fight” even though Republicans seem to have the votes.

Predictably, Schlapp was not interrupted.

SCHLAPP: Oh, my gosh, for sure, Dana. … You have Joe Biden talking about the fact that he’s a, goes to a Roman Catholic church and that he’s a person of faith. And that seems to humanize Joe Biden and people say isn’t it great that he’s a man of faith. But for Amy Coney Barrett or someone like her to be nominated to the court, she's already had numerous stories about how her faith is extreme because she actually believes in God and she actually believes in these biblical ideas. What a double standard we have. It took Chris Hahn one minute to make the charge that somehow Donald Trump was, like, appealing to Christians with his Supreme Court list. Dana, we've got to get beyond this.

Hahn voiced his disagreement but Perino let Schlapp finish. Then she changed the subject again without giving Hahn a chance to respond.

Perino moved on to suggest that a comment by Nancy Pelosi, that Trump is not “worth the trouble” of impeaching at this point, is due to some kind of Democratic weakness.

Hahn smacked that down, too, and he circled back to the faith BS:

HAHN: I don't think it's needed. I mean, Donald Trump is losing this election which is why he’s pretending that he won't accept the votes or the election. It doesn't matter what he accepts. Mr. President, you’ll be removed one way or the other on January 20th if you lose this election in November. … Nobody’s attacking her faith, they’re attacking the fact that she would take away health care for millions of Americans with pre-existing conditions - as she wrote as a law professor when Justice Roberts ruled that Obamacare was constitutional. She's on the record of that. She will take away that health care and look, I don't know what's Christian about taking away health care from millions of people. I for one, read the Bible and the Bible says, take care of those in need. … Her positions on the major issues of the day are her problem.

That prompted another interruption from Perino. She pointedly said she’d give Schlapp the last word. He accused Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee, including VP nominee Kamala Harris (whose first name he mispronounced), of having “specifically targeted the faith of Catholic nominees.”

“That’s wrong,” Hahn said, trying to respond. But oops, time was up.

“Sorry, guys,” Perino said.