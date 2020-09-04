Politics
Read time: 3 minutes
Gold Star Father Khizr Khan: ‘What Kind Of Soul’ Does Trump Have?

Gold Star father Khizr Khan had a searing reaction to reports that Donald Trump called fallen soldiers “suckers” and “losers.”
By NewsHound Ellen
2 hours ago by Karoli Kuns
You probably recall Mr. Khan’s moving speech at the 2016 Democratic convention about his son, who served and died in Iraq. You probably also recall that Trump reacted with exactly the kind of callous behavior that perfectly matches the bombshell reporting about Trump's disparagement of U.S. troops.

Today, Mr. Khan expressed some righteous and eloquent anger to MSNBC’s Joshua Johnson:

KHAN: When Donald Trump calls anyone who places their life in the services of others “a loser,” we understand Trump's soul.

By his accounting, Joshua, some sacrifice doesn't make sense, love of country, love of others does not make sense. According to Trump, the winner[s] in life are those who put themselves before all and the losers are those that don't.

What kind of soul does this man have? No wonder his words are meant to divide us, create hatred and disrespect the sacrifice of those that have, with valor and courage, have defended this country. His life is a testament to selfishness. He calls our … war dead “losers” and celebrates autocrats and dictators, his benefactors in Russia. Words count because they tell us who we are. Donald Trump told us who he is. He is incapable of understanding service, valor and courage. His soul cannot conceive of integrity and honor.

And let me say it loudly, Joshua. His soul is that of a coward. He is not deserving of the office of presidency of United States or the commander in chief of our brave men and women serving in uniform.

Johnson asked if there was anything he’d like to hear from Trump, such as an apology.

In short, no. Trump is not capable of saying anything worthwhile to himself, Khan responded. Let him speak on behalf of troops that are currently serving, such as the ones that Russia has put a bounty on. And more importantly, we need to vote Joe Biden in.

KHAN: He is incapable of empathy, which is a basic character of a leader -- a leader like president of the United States. He is incapable, we don't expect anything from him. We were the very first at the receiving end of his vulgar language and disrespect towards our son who was -- who lived in a world full of kindness and love, and that his soul was full of kindness and love. What else motivates self-sacrifice? We suffer his loss every day. [My son’s] words and actions are a triumph of love, valor, courage, honor, service and sacrifice -- we don't expect anything from this president.

And this nation is realizing what a mistake it was that he was elected. And they will not give him one more chance. We have a better candidate among us, a military father, who knows what it takes to send a loved one to harm's way, who knows what families go through when their loved ones are serving in harm's way. The current president, Donald Trump, did not have the courage or the guts to defend our men and women serving today when Russia placed bounties to harm them. He has uttered not a single word.

So if he has to say anything, let him speak to defend our men and women serving in uniform today instead of telling us or apologizing to us.

