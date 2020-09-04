Gold Star Father Khizr Khan: ‘What Kind Of Soul’ Does Trump Have?

You probably recall Mr. Khan’s moving speech at the 2016 Democratic convention about his son, who served and died in Iraq. You probably also recall that Trump reacted with exactly the kind of callous behavior that perfectly matches the bombshell reporting about Trump's disparagement of U.S. troops.

Today, Mr. Khan expressed some righteous and eloquent anger to MSNBC’s Joshua Johnson:

KHAN: When Donald Trump calls anyone who places their life in the services of others “a loser,” we understand Trump's soul. By his accounting, Joshua, some sacrifice doesn't make sense, love of country, love of others does not make sense. According to Trump, the winner[s] in life are those who put themselves before all and the losers are those that don't. What kind of soul does this man have? No wonder his words are meant to divide us, create hatred and disrespect the sacrifice of those that have, with valor and courage, have defended this country. His life is a testament to selfishness. He calls our … war dead “losers” and celebrates autocrats and dictators, his benefactors in Russia. Words count because they tell us who we are. Donald Trump told us who he is. He is incapable of understanding service, valor and courage. His soul cannot conceive of integrity and honor. And let me say it loudly, Joshua. His soul is that of a coward. He is not deserving of the office of presidency of United States or the commander in chief of our brave men and women serving in uniform.

Johnson asked if there was anything he’d like to hear from Trump, such as an apology.

In short, no. Trump is not capable of saying anything worthwhile to himself, Khan responded. Let him speak on behalf of troops that are currently serving, such as the ones that Russia has put a bounty on. And more importantly, we need to vote Joe Biden in.