Here's Your Weekend Palate Cleanser Of Liberal Podcasts

If you're tired of listening to Chuck Todd and his ilk "both siding" the news week after week, here are some alternatives to the usual dreck served up by the corporate media.
By Heather
3 hours ago by Heather
Here's a break from the usual slant we see from our corporate media that loves balance for the sake of balance when there is none, or that's more worried about losing their access than making sure their viewers are actually informed on the issues of the day.

In the segment above, Randi Rhodes takes apart Trump and his fellow Republican liars for the latest talking point they've been pushing on Fox or anywhere else they get airtime, which is that Hillary Clinton supposedly told Joe Biden not to concede under any circumstances, which, of course, is a lie. She said don't concede on election day and not before all the votes are counted. But, as she discussed, they're all still really, really, desperately want to run against Clinton even though she's no longer the nominee.

You can watch her entire show from Friday here.

So, what liberal podcasts does everyone here listen to? Please share in the comment section below, and here are just a few of our favorites, two of which feature some of our hard working bloggers here at C&L.

Citizen Radio

Daily Kos -- Kagro In The Morning

Jim Hightower's Radio Lowdown

The Professional Left with our own Bluegal and Driftglass

The Majority Report w/ Sam Seder

Glenn Kirschner

The Bob Cesca Show

The Oath With Chuck Rosenberg

Democracy-ish with Danielle Moodie and Toure

Gaslit Nation with Andrea Chalupa and Sarah Kendzior\

And Momocrats with our own Karoli and Aliza

