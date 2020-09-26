Here's Your Weekend Palate Cleanser Of Liberal Podcasts

Here's a break from the usual slant we see from our corporate media that loves balance for the sake of balance when there is none, or that's more worried about losing their access than making sure their viewers are actually informed on the issues of the day.

In the segment above, Randi Rhodes takes apart Trump and his fellow Republican liars for the latest talking point they've been pushing on Fox or anywhere else they get airtime, which is that Hillary Clinton supposedly told Joe Biden not to concede under any circumstances, which, of course, is a lie. She said don't concede on election day and not before all the votes are counted. But, as she discussed, they're all still really, really, desperately want to run against Clinton even though she's no longer the nominee.

You can watch her entire show from Friday here.

