Judge Napolitano Criticizes Bill Barr For Taking Over Trump's Defamation Defense

It's a violation of the due process rights of the plaintiff, E. Jean Carroll, Judge Napolitano explains.
By John Amato
Judge Napolitano told Fox News' Fox and Friends that it was a violation of the due process rights of E. Jean Carroll for the DOJ to substitute themselves in as Trump's legal team on her defamation claim against Trump.

Trump creep Brian Kilmeade asked if this was a standard practice of the DOJ. The Fox News Senior legal analyst said that Trump was not working for the American people when the incident took place and there was no legal reason for the DOJ to become his legal defense.

"It's not standard for the federal government to assume the defense of an employee of the federal government who makes a statement which is unrelated to his official duties," he said.

Napolitano said the DOJ can only step in when the president was acting in an official capacity.

He continued, "But the president's comments 'I didn't rape her because she's not my type' is hardly related to his official duties. So that's why it's an improper use of the government's tools to enter the case."

"When the government enters the case it not only pays for the lawyers to defend the president, not only moves the case from the state court to federal court, but the government becomes the defendant," he explained. "The president would no longer be the defendant and when the government is the defendant the case goes away because the case is based on defamation and the federal government cannot be sued for defamation,"

"So this is not only an improper use of the two statutes -- it's a violation of the due process rights of the plaintiff," Napolitano concluded.

In other words, Bill Barr is destroying his integrity and the credibility of the DOJ to help Trump dismiss a civil case.

But that's what the Cover-up general is known for.

A true Roy Cohn if there ever was one.

