Politics
Read time: 4 minutes
Comments

DOJ Files To Defend Trump Against E. Jean Carroll Defamation Case

In an absolutely shocking move, Bill Barr's DOJ wants to use taxpayer money to defend Donald Trump in a case where he is being credibly accused of defamation by author E. Jean Carroll, who alledges that Trump raped her 20 years ago.
By Red Painter
11 hours ago by Karoli Kuns
Views:

Yet again, Bill Barr proves that he is the perfect Attorney General and personal attorney for Donald Trump, this time trying to make taxpayers foot the bill for Trump's defense against defamation allegations filed by author and advice columnist E. Jean Carroll, who alleges that Trump raped her two decades ago. Bloomberg is reporting that the DOJ, which is supposed to be an unbiased, non-politicized justice seeking department, is trying to take over Trump's defense, effectively pitting itself against an American citizen. And the taxpayers would be paying for this defense.

This latest move would effectively delay the suit, potentially until after the election in 8 short weeks. Trump was due to give a deposition and provide a DNA sample to compare to DNA left on a dress Carroll was wearing at the time of the attack. Obviously, Trump wants to avoid doing either of those things, as all innocent men do.

Bloomberg reports that in the court filing, the DOJ said that - are you ready for this - that Trump was "acting within the scope of his job as President" when he allegedly defamed Carroll. They also asked to move the court to Manhattan *federal court* from New York State Court. So they want the case to be Federal (where Barr can oversee it and, most likely, kill it) versus State Court, where Barr has no jurisdiction and Trump could be indicted while in office.

Carroll said in a statement:

“Today’s actions demonstrate that Trump will do everything possible, including using the full powers of the federal government, to block discovery from going forward in my case before the upcoming election to try to prevent a jury from ever deciding which one of us is lying."

It is pretty clear why the DOJ wants to take over the case now. To catch and kill it before any damning evidence is collected - DNA or testimony in the form of a deposition.

Carroll's lawyer also put out a blunt statement:

“Trump’s effort to wield the power of the U.S. government to evade responsibility for his private misconduct is without precedent, and shows even more starkly how far he is willing to go to prevent the truth from coming out."

The full statement:

Twitter erupted:

So to summarize, Donald Trump (and Bill Barr) are effectively saying that Donald Trump's defamation of a woman who credibly accused him of rape is part of his job and therefore the taxpayers need to pay his legal defense bills to defend himself against these allegations made by an American citizen in order to prevent him from being deposed or providing DNA that could exonerate him.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.