Just A Crazy Coincidence That Mrs. Chad Wolf's Employer Just Got A $6M HHS Contract

A spokesperson said Chad Wolf had "no idea" until NBC News asked.
By Susie Madrak
Just one of those crazy coinky-dinks that seem to dog this administration and would give the impression that everyone in it is corrupt, top to bottom. It's depressing, because we know that everyone who works for him is complicit, and thus deeply invested in avoiding prosecution. So they'll do whatever they'll have to do to keep him in power. NBC News:

WASHINGTON — The consulting firm where the wife of acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf is an executive has been awarded more than $6 million in contracts from the Department of Homeland Security since September 2018, according to records on the federal government website USA Spending.

Wolf became chief of staff at the Transportation Security Administration, a DHS agency, in 2017 and chief of staff to Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen in 2018. He took over as acting secretary in November and has been nominated to become secretary. His confirmation hearing before the Senate is scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday,

Wolf's wife, Hope Wolf, is vice president of professional staff operations at Berkeley Research Group, a consulting firm. Although the company has a long history of federal contracts, it did not do work for DHS until after Wolf became the TSA's chief of staff in 2017.

Oh, how about that? Hmm.

A DHS spox said Wolf was "not aware" of the contracts until he was contacted for comment. Ha, ha!

