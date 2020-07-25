Shocking Video Of Rioters In Albuquerque

A shocking video is circulating on social media that shows what is really going on in Albuquerque , New Mexico. Rioters, looting, burning, anarchy - absolutely insane footage. Thank god Acting Something Or Other Chad Wolf and Reality TV Show President* Donald Trump sent in his personal Gestapo to get things under control!

Brian Lisi, who posted the video on Youtube, described the video:

"An exclusive look at rioters and the rioting they are doing in downtown Albuquerque New Mexico and all the good work the troops are doing during Donald Trump's Operation Legend. Thank you for sending the troops here. We needed them."

*TRIGGER WARNING FOR VIOLENCE*

Thank god the troops came in to control all of those antifa(scist) thug rioters who are burning buildings, defacing federal property, attacking innocent civilians and ruining our country.

Hail Hydra.