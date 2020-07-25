2020 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

Banish those ads for good with a subscription to the site, or if you'd like to make a larger donation, we'd welcome it gladly!
Media Bites
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Shocking Video Of Rioters In Albuquerque

A citizen put out a video showing the true horror of what is going on in the streets of Albuquerque
By Red Painter

A shocking video is circulating on social media that shows what is really going on in Albuquerque , New Mexico. Rioters, looting, burning, anarchy - absolutely insane footage. Thank god Acting Something Or Other Chad Wolf and Reality TV Show President* Donald Trump sent in his personal Gestapo to get things under control!

Brian Lisi, who posted the video on Youtube, described the video:

"An exclusive look at rioters and the rioting they are doing in downtown Albuquerque New Mexico and all the good work the troops are doing during Donald Trump's Operation Legend. Thank you for sending the troops here. We needed them."

*TRIGGER WARNING FOR VIOLENCE*

Thank god the troops came in to control all of those antifa(scist) thug rioters who are burning buildings, defacing federal property, attacking innocent civilians and ruining our country.

Hail Hydra.

Have you subscribed yet?

Banish those ads for good with a subscription to the site. For $1 for the first month and $4.99 after that, we'll pull all the ads off (except those from 3rd party apps) so you can enjoy the site without all the annoying popups and autoplay ads.

If you've already subscribed, consider a one-time or donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Support us