Fox's Bartiromo Asks Why DHS Can't 'Just Arrest The Leadership In Portland?'

Who needs Goebbels when you've got right-wing propagandists on Trump-TV making statements like this one? Here's Sunday Morning Futures host Maria Bartiromo with acting DHS head Chad Wolf, whose term expired over a month ago and is unlawfully holding onto his office, asking why he can't just go arrest the leadership in Portland for "ignoring what's really happening on the ground."

It's obvious that Bartiromo asking about arresting the city's leadership, but Wolf answered her as though she was asking about people leading the protests:

MARIA BARTIROMO (ANCHOR): Secretary, we were just going through the situation in Portland. I want to get to the other major cities of our country and the violence happening there, but why can't -- before we finish on Portland, why can't you just arrest the leadership in Portland because of their ignoring what's really happening on the ground? CHAD WOLF (ACTING DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY SECRETARY): Well we absolutely are doing that. So we're working with the FBI there in Portland, the U.S. Attorney's office there in Portland to address the leaders that are organizing this and then going after them. We're also making arrests every night. We made more than seven or eight arrests last night and we'll continue to do that, we'll continue to hold these criminals accountable. If the city government won't, the federal government will hold these folks accountable.

Fox News continues to prove that their very existence is a threat to what's left of our democracy. No matter how far to the right the Republican party and this corrupt administration continues to move, Fox is always right there or one step ahead of them.