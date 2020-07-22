2020 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

Banish those ads for good with a subscription to the site, or if you'd like to make a larger donation, we'd welcome it gladly!
Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
Comments

WATCH: Trump's Stormtroopers Teargas Portland Moms

In front of the federal courthouse, federal agents in tactical gear used batons and teargas to push back the moms in bike helmets.
By Ed Scarce
3 hours ago by Ed Scarce
Views:

Trump's stormtroopers have had enough of The Wall of Moms. They'll gas them, beat them, arrest them. Whatever it takes.

All for Trump.

Source: Washington Post

PORTLAND, Ore. — A thick wall of tear gas crept closer to the wall of moms in yellow shirts chanting, “Don’t shoot your mother,” as they faced off with federal agents during another night of nonstop protests.

As the gas enveloped the group late Tuesday, some began to cough. One mom ripped off her goggles in frustration — they didn’t seal around her eyes and the burning gas had seeped in. She rubbed her face and let out a groan, but she didn’t leave. Neither did hundreds of other self-identified moms who showed up at the latest round of protests to stand, arms linked, between armed federal agents and demonstrators.

In front of the federal courthouse, federal agents in tactical gear used batons to push back the moms in bike helmets. Dozens were tear-gassed. Some were hit with less-lethal bullets fired into the crowd.

Still, they stayed.

They persisted.

A few scenes from last night. h/t to Sergio Olmos, @MrOlmos and Mike Baker @ByThe Baker among many others who are recording this spectacle in real time.

And if this looks bad, take a look at what else these fascists were doing last night.

It Can't Happen Here wrote Sinclair Lewis, a semi-satirical novel written way back in 1935. But it is happening here, right now, on the streets of Portland.

Have you subscribed yet?

Banish those ads for good with a subscription to the site. For $1 for the first month and $4.99 after that, we'll pull all the ads off (except those from 3rd party apps) so you can enjoy the site without all the annoying popups and autoplay ads.

If you've already subscribed, consider a one-time or donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Support us