WATCH: Trump's Stormtroopers Teargas Portland Moms

Trump's stormtroopers have had enough of The Wall of Moms. They'll gas them, beat them, arrest them. Whatever it takes.

All for Trump.

Source: Washington Post



PORTLAND, Ore. — A thick wall of tear gas crept closer to the wall of moms in yellow shirts chanting, “Don’t shoot your mother,” as they faced off with federal agents during another night of nonstop protests. As the gas enveloped the group late Tuesday, some began to cough. One mom ripped off her goggles in frustration — they didn’t seal around her eyes and the burning gas had seeped in. She rubbed her face and let out a groan, but she didn’t leave. Neither did hundreds of other self-identified moms who showed up at the latest round of protests to stand, arms linked, between armed federal agents and demonstrators. In front of the federal courthouse, federal agents in tactical gear used batons to push back the moms in bike helmets. Dozens were tear-gassed. Some were hit with less-lethal bullets fired into the crowd. Still, they stayed.

They persisted.

A few scenes from last night. h/t to Sergio Olmos, @MrOlmos and Mike Baker @ByThe Baker among many others who are recording this spectacle in real time.

Moms sing lullaby “hands up please don’t shoot me” pic.twitter.com/GJhj8ymn12 — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) July 21, 2020

Federal officers pushed back moms in helmets using batons and tear gas, assault rifles being carried for crowd control pic.twitter.com/08SU3mRb4X — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) July 22, 2020

And if this looks bad, take a look at what else these fascists were doing last night.

This footage from Portland tonight is absolutely insane. Don’t look away. pic.twitter.com/wqucd1yQmI — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) July 22, 2020

It Can't Happen Here wrote Sinclair Lewis, a semi-satirical novel written way back in 1935. But it is happening here, right now, on the streets of Portland.