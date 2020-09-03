Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Molly Jong-Fast And Rick Wilson's Podcast Is Crack For Political Junkies

Molly Jong-Fast and Rick Wilson's podcast is crack for political junkies. Listen to one episode of 'The New Abnormal' you'll be hooked--it's the show you've always wanted but you never knew you needed.
By RedStateRachel
Molly Jong-Fast And Rick Wilson's Podcast Is Crack For Political Junkies
Image from: The New Abnormal

Molly Jong-Fast and Rick Wilson's podcast is crack for political junkies. Listen to one episode of 'The New Abnormal' you'll be hooked--it's the show you've always wanted, but you never knew you needed.

Molly Jong-Fast and Rick Wilson are complete opposites in every way, but they come together for the podcast to help make sense of the 2020 sh*t show. The New Abnormal hooked me early with the introduction below:

The lives we lead today due to the coronavirus are like nothing any of us could have imagined a few months ago. America has changed, fast, and all the old predicates about our society, economy, culture, and politics have disappeared faster than stocks of N95 masks.

You'll become addicted to The New Abnormal because of the hosts' smart and dark humor, the sharp guests, and the "F**k That Guy" segment. Recent guests range from Miles Taylor (former chief of staff at the Department of Homeland Security) to political strategist James Carville to author Mary Trump.

F**k That Guy

Molly and Rick nominate the worst people of the week for this segment. The FTG segment is a cathartic and funny part of the show and one of The New Abnormal's best parts. Download this pod; you'll thank me later.

Listen to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Editor's Note (Karoli): And of course, we assume you're already listening to the MOMocrats and Professional Left Podcasts, because you are true political junkies. But if you're not for some reason, you can find the Professional Left Podcast at proleftpod.com and MOMocrats podcast on Apple Podcasts and Stitcher Radio.

This is part of our continuing coverage of the 2020 elections.

View more

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.