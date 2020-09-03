Molly Jong-Fast and Rick Wilson's podcast is crack for political junkies. Listen to one episode of 'The New Abnormal' you'll be hooked--it's the show you've always wanted, but you never knew you needed.

Molly Jong-Fast and Rick Wilson are complete opposites in every way, but they come together for the podcast to help make sense of the 2020 sh*t show. The New Abnormal hooked me early with the introduction below:

The lives we lead today due to the coronavirus are like nothing any of us could have imagined a few months ago. America has changed, fast, and all the old predicates about our society, economy, culture, and politics have disappeared faster than stocks of N95 masks.

You'll become addicted to The New Abnormal because of the hosts' smart and dark humor, the sharp guests, and the "F**k That Guy" segment. Recent guests range from Miles Taylor (former chief of staff at the Department of Homeland Security) to political strategist James Carville to author Mary Trump.

F**k That Guy

Molly and Rick nominate the worst people of the week for this segment. The FTG segment is a cathartic and funny part of the show and one of The New Abnormal's best parts. Download this pod; you'll thank me later.

Listen to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Editor's Note (Karoli): And of course, we assume you're already listening to the MOMocrats and Professional Left Podcasts, because you are true political junkies. But if you're not for some reason, you can find the Professional Left Podcast at proleftpod.com and MOMocrats podcast on Apple Podcasts and Stitcher Radio.