Rick Wilson's 'Running Against The Devil' Is A Must-Read For The General Election

Lincoln Project founder Rick Wilson's book is out in paperback this week, and every American needs to buy it. Wilson's best-seller 'Running Against The Devil: A Plot to Save America from Trump--and Democrats from Themselves' is a roadmap on how to beat Trump in 2020. Anyone interested in defeating Trump and the toxic GOP agenda on November 3rd needs to read this book. Full stop.

Running Against The Devil is a must-read for all Democratic candidates, as well as Americans who want Trump out of the White House in 2020.

Wilson's book is tough to read at times but there's just enough snark to help the medicine go down.

We all knew that post-impeachment Donald Trump would be even worse. As the President begins to punish anyone who “rats him out” , Americans must focus on getting Trump out of the White House.

Watch Wilson's Daily Show interview to promote the book:

Running Against The Devil is a great read that will make you laugh. But the end of the book chilled me to the bone:

Do not come to this fight believing that the Trump team views any action, including outright criminality, as off-limits. This is a battle that decides whether they have an unlimited runway to create a dynastic kleptocracy based on an authoritarian personality cult that makes North Korea look like Sweden, or whether the immune system of the republic kicks in and purges them from the body politic. If I was facing Trump, knowing what I’ve learned about him in the past four, long, dark, shitty years, I’d work based off that knowledge. I’d know that there is no bottom. There is no shame. There are no limits. He’ll push beyond all norms and boundaries, because losing this race most likely ends up with a trip to prison. Winning means a century of Trumps. I’d know that politics triumphs over policy, and passion triumphs over ideology. I’d lie, and cheat, and fight so dirty that it would barely be on this side of the law. Well? How about it? You’re in a bar fight with bikers, not a fucking Princeton debating society.

Buy the book TODAY and read it. Then buy a copy for everyone you know. You might not agree with Rick Wilson on policies but he speaks the truth about Trump---Americans need to listen.