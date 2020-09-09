Outrages Du Jour: Stories That Shouldn't Disappear

It's a lot to take in this morning, yet in the bigger picture, these aren't even major stories:
Per @JulesHolman: "Julian Assange's lawyer, Jennifer Robinson, says she will be giving evidence in his 4-week extradition trial that the Trump administration offered Assange a pardon if he agreed to say Russia wasn't involved in leaking of Democratic National Committee emails."
— Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) September 9, 2020
Via @RawStory: Trump campaign appears to be hiding large-dollar payments to top staff — even though they’re short on cash https://t.co/ivd5Z1vVeP | #politics #trump #corruption
— joshua epstein🏳️🌈🖖🏼🗽👨🏼💻🇺🇸 (@thejoshuablog) September 9, 2020
I didn’t have 2am #earthquake in NJ on my 2020 bingo card that’s for sure pic.twitter.com/3sZFaT0yHo
— Crista Wolf (@CristaWolfBooks) September 9, 2020
PIRO: We are back with a FOX NEWS ALERT — BREAKING just moments ago, President Trump nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts in the Middle East
Fact Check: These nominations are FAKE. The @NobelPrize Committee never announces nominations.https://t.co/9SwZJDqHo1 pic.twitter.com/XQlh6sIkqG
— Bad Fox Graphics (@BadFoxGraphics) September 9, 2020
It's almost as if the campaign was being run by a man in mental decline...🤔
GOP strategists ‘alarmed’ by Trump’s campaign’s focus on Fox News ads instead of swing states: report | Raw Story https://t.co/d2zJNBT7BJ via rawstory
— 🕊Sharon #BidenHarris2020 (@nhdogmom) September 9, 2020
Can’t make this stuff up: Deutsche Bank hires longtime friend of Attorney General Barr to represent it in DC. https://t.co/huIeExnM74
— David Enrich (@davidenrich) September 9, 2020
Trump on Kamala Harris: Nobody likes her. She could never be the first woman president. That would be an insult to our country pic.twitter.com/x08kESAjoY
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) September 8, 2020
Wow.
The message from Sen. Thom Tillis’ office to a three-time cancer survivor looking for help getting health insurance:
“Sounds like something you’re going to have to figure out.”
Sadly, that’s an accurate summary of the GOP health care plan. pic.twitter.com/Kjh2GVDxWy
— Tim Hogan (@timjhogan) September 8, 2020
🚨BREAKING: Phase 3 study of a #coronavirus vaccine by AstraZeneca & @UniofOxford put on hold due to a suspected unexpected serious adverse reaction (symptoms that require hospitalization or cause life-threatening illness or death).https://t.co/ptxw9zV7eT
— Dr. Dena Grayson (@DrDenaGrayson) September 9, 2020
There's so much burning right now on the West Coast.
Just dreadful satellite imagery. pic.twitter.com/TkdvHW7PKN
— Dakota Smith (@weatherdak) September 8, 2020
Now give yourself a hug. You'll probably need it.