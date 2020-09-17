Politics
'Parks And Rec' Reunion Tonight For Wisconsin Dems

The “Parks and Recreation” cast is reuniting online to help Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in Wisconsin. The virtual event will raise money for the Wisconsin Democratic Party and includes Amy Poehler, Adam Scott, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Retta, and some surprise guests.
The event is titled “A Parks and Rec Town Hall” and will feature a Q&A with the cast members. You have to donate at least $1 to be part of tonight’s virtual event, starting at 8 p.m. CT followed by Q&A at 8:30 p.m. CT. According to the event’s website:

“Anything you donate will be used to ensure that Trump loses Wisconsin, thereby the White House.”

Celebrities Help Raise Money in the Swing States

The cast of Parks and Recreation is beloved by millions of fans, and this is the second time the cast has reunited online for a good cause. A virtual reunion during the coronavirus lockdown raised $2.8 million for
Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund.

Another celebrity fundraiser for the Wisconsin Democratic Party raised $4.25 million. Almost all the original actors from The Princess Bride reunited this week for a table read to benefit Wisconsin Democrats, with over 110,000 people tuning in for the virtual event. According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, it was the first time in more than three decades that the cast got together. The overwhelming interest in the classic film made the fundraiser a huge hit.

This is part of our continuing coverage of the 2020 elections.

