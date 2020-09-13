Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

The cast of beloved 1987 cult classic "The Princess Bride" is reuniting for a virtual table read of the script to raise money for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin. Rob Reiner, the film's director, and star Cary Elwes join CNN's Ana Cabrera to discuss the film's place in today's political climate.



Wow, what better reward could there be for chipping in a few bucks to help the Dems win Wisconsin?

The cast of the iconic movie, The Princess Bride reunites tonight for a fundraiser...if you chip in any amount — ANY AMOUNT, PEOPLE! — you can watch them read the script, with Patton Oswald moderating a Q&A with them afterwards, and you can even submit a question for them to answer.

Chip in any amount to join us for an exclusive Princess Bride script read featuring Cary Elwes, Robin Wright, Carol Kane, Chris Sarandon, Mandy Patinkin, Wallace Shawn, Christopher Guest, Billy Crystal, Rob Reiner, and special guests! This will be followed by a Cast Q&A moderated by Patton Oswalt. It's only going to be livestreamed once at 6pm CT on September 13th. Anything you donate will be used to ensure that Trump loses Wisconsin, and thereby the White House.

This is the perfect antidote to the Sunday night blues... 6 pm Central. Here's the link, and Have Fun Storming The Castle!

***************

Here's your Sunday morning line-up, via Politico:

FOX “Fox News Sunday”: Jake Sullivan … Joe Buck … Steve Cortes. Panel: Brit Hume, Kristen Soltis Anderson and Jane Harman. New Fox polling. Power Player: Sen. Pat Roberts (R-Kan.). NBC “Meet the Press”: Ronna McDaniel … Peter Strzok … Michael Osterholm. Panel: Al Cardenas, Jeffrey Goldberg and Kasie Hunt. ABC “This Week”: Jason Miller … Symone Sanders. Panel: Chris Christie, Rahm Emanuel, Yvette Simpson and Kim Strassel. CBS “Face the Nation”: Sue Gordon … Scott Kirby … Albert Bourla … Scott Gottlieb … John Dickerson … New battleground tracker poll. CNN “State of the Union”: Peter Navarro … L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti … Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.).

What's on your Sunday agenda?