Entertainment
Read time: 2 minutes
Comments

Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

Morning Sunday shows line-up, plus ROUSes??? INCONCEIVABLE!
By Aliza Worthington

The cast of beloved 1987 cult classic "The Princess Bride" is reuniting for a virtual table read of the script to raise money for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin. Rob Reiner, the film's director, and star Cary Elwes join CNN's Ana Cabrera to discuss the film's place in today's political climate.

Wow, what better reward could there be for chipping in a few bucks to help the Dems win Wisconsin?

The cast of the iconic movie, The Princess Bride reunites tonight for a fundraiser...if you chip in any amount — ANY AMOUNT, PEOPLE! — you can watch them read the script, with Patton Oswald moderating a Q&A with them afterwards, and you can even submit a question for them to answer.

Chip in any amount to join us for an exclusive Princess Bride script read featuring Cary Elwes, Robin Wright, Carol Kane, Chris Sarandon, Mandy Patinkin, Wallace Shawn, Christopher Guest, Billy Crystal, Rob Reiner, and special guests! This will be followed by a Cast Q&A moderated by Patton Oswalt.

It's only going to be livestreamed once at 6pm CT on September 13th.

Anything you donate will be used to ensure that Trump loses Wisconsin, and thereby the White House.

This is the perfect antidote to the Sunday night blues... 6 pm Central. Here's the link, and Have Fun Storming The Castle!

***************
Here's your Sunday morning line-up, via Politico:

FOX “Fox News Sunday”: Jake Sullivan … Joe Buck … Steve Cortes. Panel: Brit Hume, Kristen Soltis Anderson and Jane Harman. New Fox polling. Power Player: Sen. Pat Roberts (R-Kan.).

NBC “Meet the Press”: Ronna McDaniel … Peter Strzok … Michael Osterholm. Panel: Al Cardenas, Jeffrey Goldberg and Kasie Hunt.

ABC “This Week”: Jason Miller … Symone Sanders. Panel: Chris Christie, Rahm Emanuel, Yvette Simpson and Kim Strassel.

CBS “Face the Nation”: Sue Gordon … Scott Kirby … Albert Bourla … Scott Gottlieb … John Dickerson … New battleground tracker poll.

CNN “State of the Union”: Peter Navarro … L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti … Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.).

What's on your Sunday agenda?

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.