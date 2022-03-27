Sunday Morning Bobbehead Thread

Given the renewed focus on Roe v. Wade, with the Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson hearings, let's go back to January's March for Life, but through the expert reporting lens of The Good Liars.

As a clinic escort, I could never stomach attending one of these asinine Marches for Life, so these dudes are truly doing the lord's work. Watch The Good Liars expose these sanctimonious assh*les for the hypocrites they are.

*************************

Here's your Sunday morning line-up:

CNN “State of the Union”: U.S. Ambassador to NATO Julianne Smith … Sen. Jim Risch (R-Idaho) … Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) … José Andrés … Panel: Karen Finney, Scott Jennings, Rebeccah Heinrichs and Rep. Jake Auchincloss (D-Mass.) … Ukrainian Ambassador Oksana Markarova … Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) … Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas) … Panel: retired Lt. Gen. James Clapper, Beth Sanner, retired Maj. Gen. Dana Pittard and Susan Glasser. MSNBC “The Sunday Show”: Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) … Sen. Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) … Justin Gest … Hanna Hopko … Jane Harman … Jim Kessler … Jonatan Vseviov. FOX “Fox News Sunday,” guest-anchored by John Roberts: Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) … Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) … U.S. Ambassador to NATO Julianne Smith. Panel: Karl Rove, Gillian Turner, Chad Pergram and Marie Harf. NBC “Meet the Press”: Ukrainian Ambassador Oksana Markarova … Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) … Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) … Richard Engel reporting from Ukraine. Panel: Yamiche Alcindor, Stephen Hayes, Jeh Johnson and Susan Page. CBS “Face the Nation”: Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) … Marie Yovanovitch … Will Hurd … Bob Costa … Bob Woodward … Michael Morell … David Martin. ABC “This Week”: Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) … retired Gen. David Petraeus. Panel: Donna Brazile, Jeffrey Goldberg, Vivian Salama and Ramesh Ponnuru. CNN “Inside Politics”: retired Brig. Gen. Steven Anderson. Panel: Jonathan Martin, Asma Khalid and Manu Raju. Panel: Robin Wright and Jill Dougherty.

What's on the agenda for today? Tell us in the comments!