Sunday Morning Bobbehead Thread

Your Sunday morning line-up, plus The Good Liars' full video coverage of absurd March For Life.
By Aliza WorthingtonMarch 27, 2022

Given the renewed focus on Roe v. Wade, with the Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson hearings, let's go back to January's March for Life, but through the expert reporting lens of The Good Liars.

As a clinic escort, I could never stomach attending one of these asinine Marches for Life, so these dudes are truly doing the lord's work. Watch The Good Liars expose these sanctimonious assh*les for the hypocrites they are.

*************************

Here's your Sunday morning line-up:

CNN “State of the Union”: U.S. Ambassador to NATO Julianne Smith … Sen. Jim Risch (R-Idaho) … Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) … José Andrés … Panel: Karen Finney, Scott Jennings, Rebeccah Heinrichs and Rep. Jake Auchincloss (D-Mass.) … Ukrainian Ambassador Oksana Markarova … Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) … Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas) … Panel: retired Lt. Gen. James Clapper, Beth Sanner, retired Maj. Gen. Dana Pittard and Susan Glasser.

MSNBC “The Sunday Show”: Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) … Sen. Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) … Justin Gest … Hanna Hopko … Jane Harman … Jim Kessler … Jonatan Vseviov.

FOX “Fox News Sunday,” guest-anchored by John Roberts: Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) … Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) … U.S. Ambassador to NATO Julianne Smith. Panel: Karl Rove, Gillian Turner, Chad Pergram and Marie Harf.

NBC “Meet the Press”: Ukrainian Ambassador Oksana Markarova … Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) … Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) … Richard Engel reporting from Ukraine. Panel: Yamiche Alcindor, Stephen Hayes, Jeh Johnson and Susan Page.

CBS “Face the Nation”: Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) … Marie Yovanovitch … Will Hurd … Bob Costa … Bob Woodward … Michael Morell … David Martin.

ABC “This Week”: Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) … retired Gen. David Petraeus. Panel: Donna Brazile, Jeffrey Goldberg, Vivian Salama and Ramesh Ponnuru.

CNN “Inside Politics”: retired Brig. Gen. Steven Anderson. Panel: Jonathan Martin, Asma Khalid and Manu Raju. Panel: Robin Wright and Jill Dougherty.

What's on the agenda for today? Tell us in the comments!

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue