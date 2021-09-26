Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

I saw Superman, The Movie so many times. Yesterday was Christopher Reeve's birthday — he would have been 69. On Twitter, fans shared tributes, drawings, stories, and videos declaring their gratitude and undying love. What a mensch.

Christopher Reeve would’ve been 69 today….THE best Superman! pic.twitter.com/Zhxn6SlwjZ — Wu-Tang Is For The Children (@WUTangKids) September 25, 2021

Kermit the Frog, Jim Henson, and Christopher Reeve during The Muppet Show, 1980. pic.twitter.com/7vNpQcNIdj — 🎃 Muppet History 👻 (@HistoryMuppet) September 25, 2021

Robin Williams and Christopher Reeve pic.twitter.com/ofAmQQQG5k — Mookjuice (@mookjuice) September 25, 2021

CHRISTOPHER REEVE talking about why SUPERMAN means so much to so many people. pic.twitter.com/Icda1qni2c — All The Right Movies (@ATRightMovies) September 22, 2021

THREAD FOR CHRISTOPHER REEVE & SUPERMAN



Thrown from a horse, with his hands caught in the bridle, he landed headfirst.

In the hospital, as he lay there with his neck shattered, he told his wife, Dana, “Maybe we should let me go.”

Without hesitation, Dana told him, pic.twitter.com/6ordcIjx9Q — Brad Meltzer (@bradmeltzer) September 25, 2021

“I’ll be with you for the long haul, no matter what.” She then added the words that saved his life: “You’re still you. And I love you.”

The progress he made personally was nothing short of amazing, but what he did for others? That was the miracle.

Despite his speech being slow — Brad Meltzer (@bradmeltzer) September 25, 2021

and staccato,

despite his mobility being limited to a wheelchair controlled by a straw,

despite his independence being gone, Christopher Reeve refused to stay down.

He lobbied Congress, fought for new research,

and even appeared on Sesame Street with Big Bird to explain how his — Brad Meltzer (@bradmeltzer) September 25, 2021

wheelchair worked.

Despite what the doctors predicted, he was able to eventually move some of his fingers and regain sensation over much of his body.

People thought Christopher Reeve was Superman. He wasn’t. But he was Clark Kent.

Normal, vulnerable, — Brad Meltzer (@bradmeltzer) September 25, 2021

and built just as fragile as the rest of us. Thankfully, he never let that stop him.

Happy birthday, #ChristopherReeve Forever our #Superman. pic.twitter.com/WLo03kb9hl — Brad Meltzer (@bradmeltzer) September 25, 2021

In case anyone was interested.https://t.co/BpOuOfXuTb — MosquitoCoFL Podcast (@MosquitoCoFL) September 25, 2021

Do you have a favorite Christopher Reeve performance? Tell us in the comments!