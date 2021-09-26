Media Bites
Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

Here's your Sunday morning line-up, plus a happy heavenly birthday wish for Christopher Reeve.
By Aliza Worthington
Image from: Twitter Screenshot

I saw Superman, The Movie so many times. Yesterday was Christopher Reeve's birthday — he would have been 69. On Twitter, fans shared tributes, drawings, stories, and videos declaring their gratitude and undying love. What a mensch.

And, in case after all that, you still are interested in what's on the news shows this morning, here's the line-up:

  • CBS “Face the Nation”: CDC Director Rochelle Walensky … Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) … Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) … Australian PM Scott Morrison … Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan … Scott Gottlieb.
  • ABC “This Week”: Speaker Nancy Pelosi … Albert Bourla … Brian Murphy. Panel: Donna Brazile, Jane Coaston, Patrick Gaspard and Justin Amash.
  • CNN “State of the Union”: DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas … Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) … Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) … Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.) … Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.).
  • NBC “Meet the Press”: DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas … Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) … Bob Woodward and Robert Costa. Panel: Leigh Ann Caldwell, Eddie Glaude Jr., Meghan McCain and Amy Walter.
  • FOX “Fox News Sunday”: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott … DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. Panel: Guy Benson, Catherine Lucey and Juan Williams. Power Player: Lt. Damon Radcliffe.
  • MSNBC “The Sunday Show”: Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.) … Valerie Jarrett … Bryan Stevenson … Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wis.) … Connie Schultz.
  • CNN“Inside Politics”: Panel: Seung Min Kim, Julie Hirschfeld Davis, Jeremy Diamond, Burgess Everett, Priscilla Alvarez and Jonathan Reiner.

Do you have a favorite Christopher Reeve performance? Tell us in the comments!

