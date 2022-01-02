Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

Your first Sunday morning of the new year! Plus a very handy round up of the year we bid goodbye, from one of the best civics educators on the bird app.
Credit: Twitter Screenshot
By Aliza WorthingtonJanuary 2, 2022

All week long, Crooks and Liars has been giving out Crookie Awards to many of the villains of this past year, and Good Guy Crookies to some of the the most deserving players on the political landscape. They served as reminders of an outrage here and triumph there — something we do at the end of every year.

One of my favorite peeps on Twitter (she is constantly educating people on how, you know, government works...) made this great video round-up of pictures and headlines, though, that really gives us an overview of the several decades' worth of political upheaval that has happened over the course of these last twelve months. A birds' eye view (HAR) if you will, from Candidly Tiff (@Tiff330) on Twitter.

Enjoy, reflect, and may 2022 bring joy and justice to you and yours.

Here's what's on your news channels the first Sunday morning of 2022:

  • NBC “Meet the Press,” with a special “January 6: One Year Later” edition: Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) … Rep. Peter Meijer (R-Mich.) … Fiona Hill … Barton Gellman. Panel: Yamiche Alcindor, Jonah Goldberg, Garrett Haake and Brandy Zadrozny.
  • ABC “This Week”: Anthony Fauci … New York Mayor-elect Eric Adams … Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) … Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.). Panel: Chris Christie, Donna Brazile, Yvette Simpson and Sarah Isgur.
  • FOX “Fox News Sunday,” guest-anchored by Trace Gallagher: Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson … U.S. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger … Education Secretary Miguel Cardona. Panel: Howard Kurtz, Jason Riley and Susan Page.
  • MSNBC “The Sunday Show”: Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-Pa.) … D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser … Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn … Barbara McQuade … Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.).
  • CBS “Face the Nation”: Education Secretary Miguel Cardona … Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) … Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) … Scott Gottlieb … Robert Pape.
  • CNN “State of the Union”: Anthony Fauci … Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) … Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan.
  • CNN “Inside Politics”: Panel: Hans Nichols, Tarini Parti, Alex Thompson and Jackie Kucinich. … Leana Wen.

What's on your Sunday schedule? Talk to us in the comments!

