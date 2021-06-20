Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

This impala is certainly faster and more graceful than the one I learned to drive in the 1980s...

And a much better actor!

And the Oscar goes to...this impala. 😳 pic.twitter.com/CPl6nIr4f7 — Strictly (@StrictlyChristo) June 19, 2021

A: This is the Odysseus of Impalas

B: I hope the Cheetah, who clearly caught the damn thing and then was having its kill stolen by the Hyena---the Republicans of the savannah-- laughed its spotted ass off.

C: This movie will be dope on Disney+ in a few years. https://t.co/D8vGGcPR9V — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) June 19, 2021

*****************

Here's your Sunday morning line-up, according to Politico:

CBS “Face the Nation”: Fiona Hill … Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) … Smithsonian Secretary Lonnie Bunch III … Scott Gottlieb. FOX “Fox News Sunday”: National security adviser Jake Sullivan … Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.). Panel: Karl Rove, Susan Page and Juan Williams. Power Player: Greg Olsen. ABC “This Week”: Jake Sullivan. Panel: Leah Wright Rigueur and Glenn Loury. Panel: Rachel Scott, Rahm Emanuel, Chris Christie and Laura Barrón-López. NBC “Meet the Press”: Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) … Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) … Fiona Hill. Panel: Cornell Belcher, Amna Nawaz, Ashley Parker and Brad Todd. CNN “Inside Politics”: Panel: Julie Pace, Paul Kane, Kaitlan Collins, Joan Biskupic and Eva McKend. CNN “State of the Union”: Jake Sullivan … Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) … Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.) and Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.) … Virginia state Del. Danica Roem. MSNBC “The Sunday Show”: Beto O’Rourke … Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot … Alphonso David … Nina Totenberg … Pennsylvania state Rep. Brian Sims … Maria Teresa Kumar … Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.).

What's up for your third Sunday in June?