Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

The Cat and the Cucumber...an unlikely love story.
***********************
Here's your Sunday morning line-up - anything interest you?
- CNN “State of the Union”: Anthony Fauci … Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) … Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves … Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.).
- NBC “Meet the Press”: Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) … Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) … NIH Director Francis Collins. Panel: Eugene Daniels, Errin Haines, Stephen Hayes and Ashley Parker.
- ABC “This Week”: CDC Director Rochelle Walensky … Colorado Gov. Jared Polis. SCOTUS Panel: Terry Moran and Kate Shaw. Panel: Rick Klein, Mary Bruce, Rachel Scott and Vivian Salama.
- CBS “Face the Nation”: Surgeon General Vivek Murthy … Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont … Maria Van Kerkhove … Francis deSouza … Scott Gottlieb.
- FOX “Fox News Sunday”: Surgeon General Vivek Murthy … Gen. David Thompson. Guest panel: Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) and Michèle Flournoy. Sunday panel: Karl Rove and Jennifer Griffin. Power Player: John Heubusch.
- MSNBC “The Sunday Show”: Cecile Richards … Nancy Northup … Ruth Marcus … Daniel Goldman … San Francisco Mayor London Breed … Karine Jean-Pierre.
- CNN “Inside Politics”: Panel: Molly Ball, Phil Mattingly, Laura Barrón-López, Lauren Fox and Joan Biskupic.