Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

In honor of our very last Trump-era Bobblehead, here's a message of renewal and hope from The Dodo. It's from New Year's Eve, but let's face it, turning the page won't happen until Wednesday. Here's to healing and repairing the world.

*****************

Here's your Sunday morning line-up, according to Politico:

CNN“State of the Union”: Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) … incoming White House chief of staff Ron Klain … H.R. McMaster … Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.).

FOX“Fox News Sunday”: Incoming National Economic Council Director Brian Deese … Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson. Panel: Karl Rove, Kristen Soltis Anderson and Juan Williams. Power Player: Tim Cook.

NBC“Meet the Press”: Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) … Anthony Fauci … Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) … Pete Williams. Roundtable: Rich Lowry, Claire McCaskill and Kristen Welker.

ABC“This Week”: Incoming White House communications director Kate Bedingfield … Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Texas) … Rep. Peter Meijer (R-Mich.). Panel: Chris Christie, Rahm Emanuel, Sara Fagen and Karen Finney.

CBS“Face the Nation”: West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice … Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) … incoming CDC Director Rochelle Walensky … Saint Paul Mayor Melvin Carter ... Scott Gottlieb.

What's up for your Sunday, people?