Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

Why can't any cute animals that need rescuing get lost around where I live???
I WANNA RESCUE A SHEEP
Rescued sheep loves to give little head-butts to every animal she meets — especially her new sister ❤️ @peepalfarm pic.twitter.com/v2yZuq2bFY
— The Dodo (@dodo) October 23, 2021
*********************
Here's your Sunday morning tee-vee line-up. Anything float your boat?
- CNN “State of the Union”: Speaker Nancy Pelosi … Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen … Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson.
- NBC “Meet the Press”: CDC Director Rochelle Walensky … Sen. Angus King (I-Maine) … Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.). Panel: Brendan Buck, Eugene Daniels, María Teresa Kumar and Ayesha Rascoe.
- FOX “Fox News Sunday”: Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) … Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) … CDC Director Rochelle Walensky. Panel: Bret Baier, Julie Pace and Juan Williams. Power Player: Edward Luthy.
- CBS “Face the Nation”: Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) … Gita Gopinath … Zalmay Khalilzad … Scott Gottlieb.
- MSNBC “The Sunday Show”: Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) … Melanie Campbell … Andrew Young … Iowa state Rep. Ross Wilburn … Steve Schmidt.
- ABC “This Week”: Anthony Fauci. Panel: Chris Christie, Donna Brazile, Jane Coaston and Sarah Isgur. China panel: Steve Ganyard and Bonnie Glaser.
- CNN “Inside Politics”: Panel: Molly Ball, Seung Min Kim, Amy Walter and Zolan Kanno-Youngs.