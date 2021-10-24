Media Bites
Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

Good morning! Attached please find the requested list of Sunday morning news show guests and panelists, along with a cute animal story for your enjoyment. Warmest professional regards, C&L
By Aliza Worthington
Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

Why can't any cute animals that need rescuing get lost around where I live???

I WANNA RESCUE A SHEEP

*********************

Here's your Sunday morning tee-vee line-up. Anything float your boat?

  • CNN “State of the Union”: Speaker Nancy Pelosi … Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen … Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson.
  • NBC “Meet the Press”: CDC Director Rochelle Walensky … Sen. Angus King (I-Maine) … Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.). Panel: Brendan Buck, Eugene Daniels, María Teresa Kumar and Ayesha Rascoe.
  • FOX “Fox News Sunday”: Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) … Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) … CDC Director Rochelle Walensky. Panel: Bret Baier, Julie Pace and Juan Williams. Power Player: Edward Luthy.
  • CBS “Face the Nation”: Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) … Gita Gopinath … Zalmay Khalilzad … Scott Gottlieb.
  • MSNBC “The Sunday Show”: Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) … Melanie Campbell … Andrew Young … Iowa state Rep. Ross Wilburn … Steve Schmidt.
  • ABC “This Week”: Anthony Fauci. Panel: Chris Christie, Donna Brazile, Jane Coaston and Sarah Isgur. China panel: Steve Ganyard and Bonnie Glaser.
  • CNN “Inside Politics”: Panel: Molly Ball, Seung Min Kim, Amy Walter and Zolan Kanno-Youngs.
