Media Bites
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

Your Sunday morning TV show line-up, plus an unlikely friendship via The Dodo!
By Aliza Worthington
Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread
Image from: Twitter Screenshot

Okay, at first I was like, HOWWW, but then I watched the whole thing, and omg, it's so sweet and adorable.

Good Sunday morning to anyone who is this good to animals.

******************

Here's your Sunday morning line-up, according to Politico:

  • MSNBC “The Sunday Show”: Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) … Sen. Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) … Rep. Joe Neguse (D-Colo.) … U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield … Tina Tchen.
  • FOX “Fox News Sunday,” guest-anchored by Bret Baier: Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.). Panel: Steve Hayes, Marie Harf and Jonathan Swan. Power Player: Gitanjali Rao.
  • CBS “Face the Nation”: Education Secretary Miguel Cardona … Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson … Scott Gottlieb … Alberto Carvalho … Amanda Ripley.
  • NBC “Meet the Press”: Anthony Fauci. Panel: Donna Edwards, Sara Fagen, Jake Sherman and Amy Walter.
  • ABC “This Week”: NIH Director Francis Collins. Panel: Ryan Crocker and Janis Shinwari. Panel: Michael Mann and Kristina Dahl. Panel: Chris Christie, Rahm Emanuel, Yvette Simpson and Sarah Isgur.
  • CNN “Inside Politics”: Panel: Paul Kane, Tamara Keith, Astead Herndon, Molly Ball, Jonathan Reiner and Greg Ip.
  • CNN “State of the Union”: Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) … Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin … Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) … Anita Dunn.

What's the on your TVs this morning, if anything?

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team