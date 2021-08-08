Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

Okay, at first I was like, HOWWW, but then I watched the whole thing, and omg, it's so sweet and adorable.

Good Sunday morning to anyone who is this good to animals.

Golden retriever's been best friends with this deer for 11 years — watch them grow up together 💗 pic.twitter.com/uvsyFFVHCL — The Dodo (@dodo) August 7, 2021

******************

Here's your Sunday morning line-up, according to Politico:

MSNBC “The Sunday Show”: Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) … Sen. Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) … Rep. Joe Neguse (D-Colo.) … U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield … Tina Tchen.

FOX “Fox News Sunday,” guest-anchored by Bret Baier: Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.). Panel: Steve Hayes, Marie Harf and Jonathan Swan. Power Player: Gitanjali Rao.

CBS “Face the Nation”: Education Secretary Miguel Cardona … Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson … Scott Gottlieb … Alberto Carvalho … Amanda Ripley.

NBC “Meet the Press”: Anthony Fauci. Panel: Donna Edwards, Sara Fagen, Jake Sherman and Amy Walter.

ABC “This Week”: NIH Director Francis Collins. Panel: Ryan Crocker and Janis Shinwari. Panel: Michael Mann and Kristina Dahl. Panel: Chris Christie, Rahm Emanuel, Yvette Simpson and Sarah Isgur.

CNN “Inside Politics”: Panel: Paul Kane, Tamara Keith, Astead Herndon, Molly Ball, Jonathan Reiner and Greg Ip.

CNN “State of the Union”: Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) … Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin … Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) … Anita Dunn.

What's the on your TVs this morning, if anything?