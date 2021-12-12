Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

It's not Charlotte's Web, but it's close. And maybe even better, because it's real. Enjoy Zippy's story. What a damn cutie pie.
Little pig loves to give her dad kisses with her snout — watch her play in the backyard beach he built ❤️ pic.twitter.com/phFhGa5TBK
— The Dodo (@dodo) December 11, 2021
*******************
Here's your Sunday morning line-up:
- FOX “Fox News Sunday”: New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio … Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.). Panel: Guy Benson, Julie Pace and Juan Williams. Power Player: Robert Montgomery.
- CBS “Face the Nation”: New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu … New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy … Fiona Hill … Scott Gottlieb … Tulio de Oliveira … Mohamed El-Erian.
- ABC “This Week”: Anthony Fauci. Ukraine panel: Martha Raddatz and William Taylor. Roundtable: Chris Christie, Donna Brazile, Justin Amash and Margaret Hoover.
- MSNBC “The Sunday Show”: Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) … Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.) … Eric Holder … Valerie Jarrett … Rob Reiner … Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.) … Connie Schultz.
- NBC “Meet the Press”: Secretary of State Antony Blinken … Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear … Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.). Roundtable: Kimberly Atkins Stohr, Brendan Buck, John Heilemann and Marianna Sotomayor.
- CNN “State of the Union”: New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson … Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.).
- CNN “Inside Politics”: Margaret Talev, Jeff Zeleny, Rachael Bade, Joshua Jamerson and Jonathan Reiner.
Whatchya watching today? Politics? Football? Cheesy holiday movies? Tell us in the comments!