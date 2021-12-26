Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

Wild koala shows up in family's Christmas tree and does NOT want to leave🎄❤️️ pic.twitter.com/JoFHX9AizE — The Dodo (@dodo) December 25, 2021

Here's your Sunday morning line-up, just in case any of you people are getting rid of the Christmas hangover by watching politics early in the morning...

CBS “Face the Nation”: VP Kamala Harris. Panel: David Martin, Jan Crawford, Ed O’Keefe, Weijia Jiang and Nikole Killion.

CNN “State of the Union”: Reps. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.) and Fred Upton (R-Mich.) … Surgeon General Vivek Murthy … Huma Abedin.

FOX “Fox News Sunday,” guest-anchored by Mike Emanuel: Ashish Jha … Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.) … Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.). Panel: Jason Chaffetz, Catherine Lucey and Charles Lane.

ABC “This Week: Anthony Fauci … Ashish Jha. Panel: Rick Klein, Terry Moran and Averi Harper.

NBC “Meet the Press,” with a special “Schools, America and Race” edition: Nikole Hannah-Jones … Jelani Cobb, Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) and Brenda Sheridan … Joshua Johnson and Keith Mayes.

MSNBC “The Sunday Show”: Senate Chaplain Barry Black … Michael Curry … host Jonathan Capehart’s Aunt Gloria … Mandy Patinkin and Kathryn Grody … Sheryl Lee Ralph and Pennsylvania state Sen. Vincent Hughes.

CNN “Inside Politics”: Panel: Amy Walter, Phil Mattingly, Astead Herndon and Lauren Fox.

