Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

Your list of who's on the tee-vee politics shows this morning, plus something extra in this family's Christmas tree...
Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread
Credit: Twitter Screenshot
By Aliza WorthingtonDecember 26, 2021

*******************

Here's your Sunday morning line-up, just in case any of you people are getting rid of the Christmas hangover by watching politics early in the morning...

  • CBS “Face the Nation”: VP Kamala Harris. Panel: David Martin, Jan Crawford, Ed O’Keefe, Weijia Jiang and Nikole Killion.
  • CNN “State of the Union”: Reps. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.) and Fred Upton (R-Mich.) … Surgeon General Vivek Murthy … Huma Abedin.
  • FOX “Fox News Sunday,” guest-anchored by Mike Emanuel: Ashish Jha … Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.) … Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.). Panel: Jason Chaffetz, Catherine Lucey and Charles Lane.
  • ABC “This Week: Anthony Fauci … Ashish Jha. Panel: Rick Klein, Terry Moran and Averi Harper.
  • NBC “Meet the Press,” with a special “Schools, America and Race” edition: Nikole Hannah-Jones … Jelani Cobb, Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) and Brenda Sheridan … Joshua Johnson and Keith Mayes.
  • MSNBC “The Sunday Show”: Senate Chaplain Barry Black … Michael Curry … host Jonathan Capehart’s Aunt Gloria … Mandy Patinkin and Kathryn Grody … Sheryl Lee Ralph and Pennsylvania state Sen. Vincent Hughes.
  • CNN “Inside Politics”: Panel: Amy Walter, Phil Mattingly, Astead Herndon and Lauren Fox.

What's on your agenda today? Tell us in the comments!

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue