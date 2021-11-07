Media Bites
Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

Your Sunday morning TV line-up, plus a new addition to an animal family we met back in August!
By Aliza Worthington
Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread
Here's your Sunday morning Daylight Savings Time line-up! Hope you enjoyed that extra hour of sleep!

  • FOX “Fox News Sunday”: Cedric Richmond (who will be interviewed by guest anchor Bill Hemmer) … Leon Panetta. Panel: House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) and Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.). Panel: Marc Short, Catherine Lucey and Juan Williams. Power Player: Chris Wallace will receive the Panetta Institute's Jefferson-Lincoln Award.
  • CBS “Face the Nation”: Cedric Richmond … Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) … Fred Smith … Scott Gottlieb. Panel: John Dickerson and Amy Walter.
  • MSNBC “The Sunday Show”: DNC Chair Jaime Harrison … Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger … David Hogg … Sheryl Lee Ralph … Pennsylvania state Sen. Vincent Hughes … Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.).
  • NBC “Meet the Press”: New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern. Panel: Peter Baker, Sara Fagen, Joshua Johnson and Amna Nawaz.
  • ABC “This Week”: Surgeon General Vivek Murthy. Panel: Rick Klein, Donna Brazile, Sarah Isgur and Robert Costa.
  • CNN “State of the Union”: Cedric Richmond … New York Mayor-elect Eric Adams … Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan … Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) … Steven Roberts.
  • CNN “Inside Politics”: Panel: Jeff Zeleny, Margaret Talev, Asma Khalid, John Bresnahan and Neil Irwin.
