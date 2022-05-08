Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

Here's a special Mother's Day Dodo video for you. May your Sunday be sweet and free from anxiety, work, and discomfort.

Senior dog tells his mom to stop the car and rescue a stray mama dog 🖤



Special thanks to Winter & Jennifer! Keep up with them on TikTok https://t.co/8bUq3irDUd. pic.twitter.com/3rywFqvFMG — The Dodo (@dodo) May 8, 2022

Here's your Sunday morning Mother's Day line-up:

CBS “Face the Nation”: Speaker Nancy Pelosi … Ukrainian Ambassador Oksana Markarova … Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) … Jim Taiclet … Eric Holder. FOX “Fox News Sunday,” guest-anchored by Bret Baier: Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) … Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.). Panel: Doug Heye, Juan Williams, Susan Page and Josh Kraushaar. CNN “State of the Union”: Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves … Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) … U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield. Panel: Jonah Goldberg, Hilary Rosen, Carrie Severino and Bakari Sellers. ABC “This Week”: Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) … Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson ... Mini Timmaraju … Marjorie Dannenfelser ... Ashish Jha. Panel: Rachel Scott, Yvette Simpson, Sarah Isgur and Alex Burns. MSNBC “The Sunday Show”: Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) … Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.) … Roberta Kaplan … Cecile Richards … Marianne Williamson … Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.). NBC “Meet the Press”: Michigan A.G. Dana Nessel. Legal panel: Neal Katyal, Dahlia Lithwick and Jennifer Mascott. Panel: Kimberly Atkins Stohr, Sara Fagen, Josh Gerstein and Ali Vitali. CNN “Inside Politics”: Panel: Amy Walter, Tamara Keith, Manu Raju, Michael Warren and Joan Biskupic. Panel: Jill Dougherty and Robin Wright. PBS “PBS News Weekend”: Panel: Kimberly Atkins Stohr and Leigh Ann Caldwell.

