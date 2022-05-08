Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

Your Sunday morning TeeVee line-up, plus yet another example of why we don't deserve animals.
Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread
Credit: Twitter Screenshot via @TheDodo
By Aliza WorthingtonMay 8, 2022

Here's a special Mother's Day Dodo video for you. May your Sunday be sweet and free from anxiety, work, and discomfort.

****************************
Here's your Sunday morning Mother's Day line-up:

CBS “Face the Nation”: Speaker Nancy Pelosi … Ukrainian Ambassador Oksana Markarova … Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) … Jim Taiclet … Eric Holder.

FOX “Fox News Sunday,” guest-anchored by Bret Baier: Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) … Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.). Panel: Doug Heye, Juan Williams, Susan Page and Josh Kraushaar.

CNN “State of the Union”: Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves … Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) … U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield. Panel: Jonah Goldberg, Hilary Rosen, Carrie Severino and Bakari Sellers.

ABC “This Week”: Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) … Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson ... Mini Timmaraju … Marjorie Dannenfelser ... Ashish Jha. Panel: Rachel Scott, Yvette Simpson, Sarah Isgur and Alex Burns.

MSNBC “The Sunday Show”: Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) … Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.) … Roberta Kaplan … Cecile Richards … Marianne Williamson … Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.).

NBC “Meet the Press”: Michigan A.G. Dana Nessel. Legal panel: Neal Katyal, Dahlia Lithwick and Jennifer Mascott. Panel: Kimberly Atkins Stohr, Sara Fagen, Josh Gerstein and Ali Vitali.

CNN “Inside Politics”: Panel: Amy Walter, Tamara Keith, Manu Raju, Michael Warren and Joan Biskupic. Panel: Jill Dougherty and Robin Wright.

PBS “PBS News Weekend”: Panel: Kimberly Atkins Stohr and Leigh Ann Caldwell.

What's on your agenda today? Tell us in the comments!

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue