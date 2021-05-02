Media Bites
Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

Image from: The Dodo via Twitter

China is NOT a thief. She is INNOCENT. I object in the strongest possible terms to this mischaracterization of the generous feline.

Here's your Sunday. morning line-up, according to Politico:

ABC “This Week”: White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan … Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) … Adm. Mike Mullen … Jeffrey Gettleman … Ashish Jha. Panel: Chris Christie, Rahm Emanuel, Rachel Scott and Audie Cornish.

CBS “Face the Nation”: White House chief of staff Ron Klain … Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) … Scott Gottlieb.
CNN “State of the Union”: Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) … Anita Dunn … Cindy McCain.

MSNBC “The Sunday Show”: Deval Patrick … Melanie Campbell … Alphonso David … Mara Keisling … Sophia Nelson … Margaret Sullivan … Michael Cohen.

NBC “Meet the Press”: Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen … Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) … Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). Panel: Yamiche Alcindor, Lanhee Chen, Kasie Hunt and Claire McCaskill.

CNN “Inside Politics”: Panel: Anna Palmer, Jonathan Martin, Nia-Malika Henderson, Phil Mattingly and Carrie Cordero.

FOX “Fox News Sunday”: Council of Economic Advisers Chair Cecilia Rouse … Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.). Panel: Dana Perino, Kristen Soltis Anderson and Harold Ford Jr. Power Player: Chloe Mitchell.

What's on your agenda this first weekend in May?

