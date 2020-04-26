Media Bites
Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

Here are your Sunday morning show lineups! Hope your morning's the cat's meow... (Bobblehead Thread)
By Aliza Worthington

This dude's cat thinks he's a dog. Or a duck. Check out the ambiance on spa day...I wanna come back as Cooper in my next life.

***

Here is your Sunday morning line up on the boob tube, according to Politico:

-- NBC’s “Meet the Press”: Dr. Deborah Birx … Gov. Phil Murphy (D-N.J.) … Dr. Michael Osterholm … Stacey Abrams. Panel: Dr. Vin Gupta, Andrea Mitchell and Stephanie Ruhle.

-- ABC’s “This Week”: Gov. Larry Hogan (R-M.D.) … Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Mich.) … Kevin Hassett … Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.). Panel: Mary Bruce, Jonathan Karl, Matthew Dowd and Patrick Gaspard.

-- CNN’s “State of the Union”: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) … Dr. Deborah Birx … Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colo.) … Stacey Abrams.

-- CBS’s “Face the Nation”: Gov. Larry Hogan (R-M.D.) … San Francisco Mayor London Breed … Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan … Barry Diller … Scott Gottlieb.

-- “Fox News Sunday”: Gov. Kevin Stitt (R-Okla.) … Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin … Thomas Inglesby. Panel: Ben Domenech, Katie Pavlich and Mo Elleithee. “Power Player of the Week” segment with Broadway performer and The Actor’s Fund chairman Brian Stokes Mitchell.

That Dr. Birx interview will be a doozy...what's catching your eye?

Tell us below in the comments!

