Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

This was just so adorable. He was psyched to meet her, and she couldn't believe he knew who she was!

Oh, how nice it is to be able to focus on wholesome things again every once in a while.

Meet my new BFF: 9-year-old Richard! I’m rarely recognized in public (especially with a mask on) so this little @Athletics fan had me SHOOK not only knowing I work for @ABC10 but actually knowing my full name 😭💛 @SeanCunningham will confirm Richard made my day at the ballpark! pic.twitter.com/aUzYu6X8hF — Lina Washington (@LWashingtonTV) April 8, 2021

Here's your morning line-up, according to Yahoo! News:

CBS “Face the Nation”: Speaker Nancy Pelosi … Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) … Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer … California Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond … Scott Gottlieb. NBC “Meet the Press”: Secretary of State Antony Blinken … Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson. Panel: Peter Alexander, Helene Cooper, Amna Nawaz and Ashley Parker. FOX “Fox News Sunday”: Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg … Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) … Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. Panel: Karl Rove, Gillian Turner and Mo Elleithee. Power Player: Senate sergeant-at-arms Karen Gibson. CNN “State of the Union”: Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg … Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson … House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.). ABC “This Week”: Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm … Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.). Panel: Pierre Thomas, Dan Abrams and Terri Austin. Panel: Chris Christie, Rahm Emanuel, Rachel Scott and Maggie Haberman. MSNBC “The Sunday Show”: Soledad O’Brien … Donna Edwards … Rebecca Carroll … A’shanti Gholar … Linh Nguyen … Tim Alexander … Perry Bacon Jr. … Kurt Bardella … Ezekiel Emanuel … Laurie Garrett.

