Media Bites
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

Sunday morning talk show line up, plus some epic drums from one of the world's best drummers! Oh, and Dave Grohl.
By Aliza Worthington

Remember Nandi Bushell? The adorable British drumming phenom?

Well, she challenged legendary rocker Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters to a drum battle, and because he's no scaredy cat, he accepted.

Needless to say, she won, and to honor her epic talent, he wrote a song about her, featuring his daughters, the Grohlettes:

Not to be outdone, she wrote her OWN tribute to Grohl, entitled...what else? "Rock and Grohl!" Watch it in main video above.

This kid is unstoppable, and we cannot get enough!

*****************

Here's the Sunday show lineup, according to Politico:

  • NBC“Meet the Press”: Nahid Bhadelia … Peter Hart … Nicole McCleskey. Panel: Peggy Noonan, Jeh Johnson, Jennifer Palmieri and Rich Lowry.
  • ABC“This Week”: Panel: Chris Christie, Rahm Emanuel, Donna Brazile and Alice Stewart.
  • CBS“Face the Nation”: Speaker Nancy Pelosi … Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer … Scott Gottlieb … Adam Schecter … John Dickerson.
  • FOX“Fox News Sunday”: Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) … Tom Inglesby. Panel: Steve Hayes, Gillian Turner and Charles Lane. Power Player: Alan Alda.
  • CNN“State of the Union”: Symone Sanders … Rick Gates.

(Chris Christie on This Week? That one might be a "maybe...")

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.