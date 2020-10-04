Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

Remember Nandi Bushell? The adorable British drumming phenom?

Well, she challenged legendary rocker Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters to a drum battle, and because he's no scaredy cat, he accepted.

Needless to say, she won, and to honor her epic talent, he wrote a song about her, featuring his daughters, the Grohlettes:

Not to be outdone, she wrote her OWN tribute to Grohl, entitled...what else? "Rock and Grohl!" Watch it in main video above.

This kid is unstoppable, and we cannot get enough!

*****************

Here's the Sunday show lineup, according to Politico:

NBC“Meet the Press”: Nahid Bhadelia … Peter Hart … Nicole McCleskey. Panel: Peggy Noonan, Jeh Johnson, Jennifer Palmieri and Rich Lowry.

ABC“This Week”: Panel: Chris Christie, Rahm Emanuel, Donna Brazile and Alice Stewart.

CBS“Face the Nation”: Speaker Nancy Pelosi … Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer … Scott Gottlieb … Adam Schecter … John Dickerson.

FOX“Fox News Sunday”: Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) … Tom Inglesby. Panel: Steve Hayes, Gillian Turner and Charles Lane. Power Player: Alan Alda.

CNN“State of the Union”: Symone Sanders … Rick Gates.

(Chris Christie on This Week? That one might be a "maybe...")