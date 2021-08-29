Media Bites
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

Here's your teevee line-up, along with an amazing performance by the always lovable Dave Grohl, with adorable drum prodigy Nandi Bushell!
By Aliza Worthington

Nothing more wholesome and soul-sustaining than a child musical prodigy getting to perform with her idol and mentor, who himself is a mensch. I'm speaking, of course, of Nandi Bushell and Dave Grohl, whose friendship and musical partnership has been a joy to behold.

***************

Here's your Sunday morning line-up, according to the Los Angeles Times:

CNN: State of the Union Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah); Rep. Peter Meijer (R-Mich.); Rep. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.); Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.); Ambassador Roya Rahmani; Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

CNN: Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Coverage of the Afghanistan withdrawal: James Fallows, the Atlantic; Azmat Khan, contributing writer, New York Times Magazine; Eric Boehlert, PressRun.media. The efforts to get Afghan journalists to safety: Anna Nelson, Reporters Without Borders USA. Larry Elder versus the media: Colleen McCain Nelson, the Sacramento Bee. Media stories: Joe Flint, the Wall Street Journal; Claire Atkinson, Insider.

MSNBC: The Sunday Show With Jonathan Capehart Craig Whitlock, Washington Post; Rep. Colin Allred (D-Texas); Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.); Susan Page, USA Today; Rev. Al Sharpton; Rep. Joe Neguse (D-Colo.)

CBS: Face the Nation National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan; Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.); Former Deputy Director of National Intelligence, Sue Gordon; Former Vice Chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff James Alexander “Sandy” Winnefeld Jr.; former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb.

NBC: Meet the Press Secretary of State Antony Blinken; Former National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster; Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Richard Engel, from Qatar. Panel: Matthew Continetti, American Enterprise Institute; Courtney Kube; Amna Nawaz, PBS; Eugene Robinson, the Washington Post.

ABC: This Week Secretary of State Antony Blinken; Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.); Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Panel: Jonathan Karl; author Gayle Tzemach (“The Daughters of Kobani”); Vivian Salama, the Wall Street Journal; Jane Ferguson, the New Yorker. Martha Raddatz anchors.

FOX NEWS: Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. Panel: Karl Rove; Annie Linskey, the Washington Post; Juan Williams.

FOX NEWS: Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Rep. Brian Mast (R-Fla.); Rep. Mike Waltz (R-Fla.); Stephen Miller, America First; Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield). Candidate for California governor Larry Elder (R).

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team