Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

Nothing more wholesome and soul-sustaining than a child musical prodigy getting to perform with her idol and mentor, who himself is a mensch. I'm speaking, of course, of Nandi Bushell and Dave Grohl, whose friendship and musical partnership has been a joy to behold.
***************
Here's your Sunday morning line-up, according to the Los Angeles Times:
CNN: State of the Union Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah); Rep. Peter Meijer (R-Mich.); Rep. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.); Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.); Ambassador Roya Rahmani; Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
CNN: Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Coverage of the Afghanistan withdrawal: James Fallows, the Atlantic; Azmat Khan, contributing writer, New York Times Magazine; Eric Boehlert, PressRun.media. The efforts to get Afghan journalists to safety: Anna Nelson, Reporters Without Borders USA. Larry Elder versus the media: Colleen McCain Nelson, the Sacramento Bee. Media stories: Joe Flint, the Wall Street Journal; Claire Atkinson, Insider.
MSNBC: The Sunday Show With Jonathan Capehart Craig Whitlock, Washington Post; Rep. Colin Allred (D-Texas); Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.); Susan Page, USA Today; Rev. Al Sharpton; Rep. Joe Neguse (D-Colo.)
CBS: Face the Nation National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan; Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.); Former Deputy Director of National Intelligence, Sue Gordon; Former Vice Chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff James Alexander “Sandy” Winnefeld Jr.; former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb.
NBC: Meet the Press Secretary of State Antony Blinken; Former National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster; Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Richard Engel, from Qatar. Panel: Matthew Continetti, American Enterprise Institute; Courtney Kube; Amna Nawaz, PBS; Eugene Robinson, the Washington Post.
ABC: This Week Secretary of State Antony Blinken; Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.); Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Panel: Jonathan Karl; author Gayle Tzemach (“The Daughters of Kobani”); Vivian Salama, the Wall Street Journal; Jane Ferguson, the New Yorker. Martha Raddatz anchors.
FOX NEWS: Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. Panel: Karl Rove; Annie Linskey, the Washington Post; Juan Williams.
FOX NEWS: Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Rep. Brian Mast (R-Fla.); Rep. Mike Waltz (R-Fla.); Stephen Miller, America First; Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield). Candidate for California governor Larry Elder (R).