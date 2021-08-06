Entertainment
Foo Fighters Troll Westboro Baptist Church With DISCO, BABY

Here's a story I never thought I'd have the good fortune to write, but Dave Grohl sings a Bee Gees song at the Westboro Baptist Church cretins, and some of them DANCE despite themselves.
By Aliza Worthington

Westboro Baptist Church just doesn't know when it's been defeated, and it keeps coming back for more.

The brilliant Dave Grohl and his Foo Fighters have a new project recording and performing the fabulous music of the Bee Gees (called, what else? The Dee Gees!) Grohl and the Foo Fighters have always been about love and support, and WBC cannot have that, dontchyaknow, so they've been picketing and protesting their concerts since way back in 2011.

Well, even back then the Foo Fighters had their sweet, hilarious way of flipping WBC the bird, giving those haters a little concert of their own:

Today, though, they went out in full Dee Gees regalia and drove past all the Westboro losers (how many were there? 10? 14? Who cares?) and talked about love and caring before launching into a rousing rendition of "You Should Be Dancing!"

"Aright now! Ladies and Gentlemen! I got sumpin to say. Because you know what? I love you. I do!" Grohl declared as the band vamped behind him and the flatbed came to stop in front of the Westboro stragglers.

I mean, peep the Westboro Karen in the red shirt - she can't help shakin' her ass...is that SATAN'S WORK right there making you do that, lady?

"The way I look at it, is I love EVERYBODY. Isn't that what you're SUPPOSED to do? Can't ya just LOVE everybody? 'Cause I think it's about LOVE! That's what I think. I think we're all about love. And ya shouldn't be HATIN. You know what you all should be doin'? You should be DANCIN'!" grooved the Grohl Man before the truck started rolling and the band launched into one of the Bee Gee's very best.

Good lord, what a time to be alive.

