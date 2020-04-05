Media Bites
Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

Here's your Sunday Morning Line-up - and a little something extra, well, cute.
By Aliza Worthington

If you have an aversion to the f-bomb, whatever the f you do, don't watch this f*cking video.

Otherwise, watch it, and if you say you knew where it was going, your pants are on fire.

Let's all hold space for Frank's tía.

*****

Bobblehead thread below.

Here's the Sunday Morning Show line-up, according to Politico:

-- NBC’s “Meet the Press”: Surgeon General Jerome Adams … Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson… Italian PM Giuseppe Conte … Michael Lewis. Panel: Helene Cooper, Kasie Hunt and Pat McCrory.

-- ABC’s “This Week”: Defense Secretary Mark Esper … Joe Biden … Jennifer Ashton and Tom Bossert … Homer Venters and Topeka K. Sam … Chris Christie and Rahm Emanuel.

-- CNN’s “State of the Union”: Defense Secretary Mark Esper … Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards … Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker … Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.).

-- CBS’ “Face the Nation”: Anthony Fauci … Scott Gottlieb … Michael Dowling … Luana Marques … James Bullard.

-- “Fox News Sunday”: Surgeon General Jerome Adams … Bill Gates … Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Panel: Jason Chaffetz, Jane Harman and Guy Benson.

