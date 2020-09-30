Republicans Are 'Jeniuses': Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith Edition

Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith isn't very bright, is she? Normally we shouldn't punch down on people whose intellect is smaller than a flea's pygidium but this person in particular is seeking a seat of substantial power — re-election as a U.S. Senator from Mississippi. Therefore, she is all but asking for it when she is a member of a party seeking to increase the suffering of millions of Americans, and runs a campaign ad claiming to represent all Mississippians, using footage of not one single American, let alone a Mississipian.

NEW: Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith's first TV ad highlights her work to bring jobs and growth "for all Mississippians."



But the people who appear in the ad are not Mississippians nor even Americans. Instead, they're Russian, Ukrainian, South African and Canadian.https://t.co/0cGYSP29RL — Ashton Pittman (@ashtonpittman) September 29, 2020

The "Mississippians" appearing in Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith's ad include a South African woman on a laptop; a Canadian man in a warehouse; a Ukrainian farmer; and a woman in a Russian café.



Anyone can buy & use these foreign production companies' 10-second clips online for $79-$179. pic.twitter.com/KCWKTDAS0K — Ashton Pittman (@ashtonpittman) September 29, 2020

Isn't that adorable?

I mean, why are they so BAD at this?

Meanwhile, her Democratic opponent, Mike Espy, released his third campaign ad, in which he assured people in the introductory tweet that he, at least, used actual Americans in his ad. Bonus: they're even from Mississippi!

Who are Dr. Quinn, Ms. Killebrew, Dr. Kelleher, and Cliff?



They are all real Mississippians, and they are all-in to support #TeamEspy.



Today, I am proud to launch our third television ad all across the state of Mississippi. Help me out by throwing our new ad a retweet. pic.twitter.com/Yfkvg9hdL9 — Mike Espy (@MikeEspyMS) September 29, 2020

Normally, it's the GOP that has the reputation for winning the messaging war, but in this case, I'm calling it for Mike Espy and the Dems.