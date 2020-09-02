Why Is Georgia GOP Sending Absentee Ballot Applications To New Jersey?

On August 25, I wrote here about a mailer my father received in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The mailing was from the New Hampshire Republican Party, and contained an application for absentee ballot from New Hampshire. My father has never lived in New Hampshire.

A New Hampshire reporter followed up on the mailer and the Attorney General of New Hampshire issued a cease and desist to the New Hampshire GOP to stop these mailings.

Turns out the same mailing is being sent out of state in Georgia. The American Prospect reports:

Last week, two households far from Georgia—one in Oregon, the other in New Jersey—received the same mailing with pro-Trump messages, glossy Trump photos, and a Georgia absentee ballot request form. The mailer is shown as paid for by the Georgia Republican Party. Brian Richardson, who received the absentee ballot request form in Oregon, moved from Georgia in 2019 and is now registered to vote in Oregon; the mailing he received was addressed to the “Richardson household or current resident.” The form that went to the New Jersey recipients, who prefer to remain anonymous, was also addressed to their “household” or “current resident.” They say they have never lived in Georgia. The mailer declares, “The Best Is Yet to Come,” above Trump’s smiling visage, and advises recipients in multiple spots to “fill out one of the attached Absentee Ballot Request forms.”

This is a concerted nationwide effort to do something to mess with state voter rolls, and/or to call into question absentee ballots from voters in blue states. I smell Roger Stone's fingerprints on it.