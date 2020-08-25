Politics
Why Is The New Hampshire GOP Sending Absentee Ballot Applications To Pittsburgh?

The author's father is a registered Democrat in Pennsylvania and received an absentee ballot application from the New Hampshire Republican Party.
By Frances Langum
Is this Mail Fraud?

My dad is a long-time Pittsburgh resident who has never lived in New Hampshire. He's also a registered Democrat.

Today he received in the mail, from the New Hampshire Republican Party, a placard advertising Donald Trump and including two postcards to apply for an absentee ballot in New Hampshire.

My dad is 83 years old and sharp enough to do the New York Times crossword in ink every day. He's also smart enough to know when he's being scammed.

"There's also no privacy!" he noted to me on the telephone. The "request for absentee ballot" is presented as a postcard. His address, telephone number, "disability status", and SIGNATURE are all to be mailed back on an open postcard.

This stinks to high heaven. Attempts to reach a postmaster in this "destroy the post office" era have so far been unsuccessful.

Ironic, then that Trump's lawyers could not show any evidence of mail fraud in Pennsylvania.

Did they just try to create some of their own? Trump is not only lying about vote-by-mail "rigging" of the election. Is his party is trying to defraud seniors into registering absentee in another state?

Or as my colleague Heather wondered, maybe they're trying to use these postcards as an excuse to knock Democratic voters off the voting rolls in Pennsylvania if they fall for it.

