Anti-Trump Republican Scorches The GOP Trump Enablers: 'They Didn't Save Anything!'

Former RNC spokesman Tim Miller raged against Republicans who justify their alliance with Trump by claiming they’re a backstop against his worst impulses: ‘You didn’t stop anything!”

Miller’s blood was boiling over a New York Magazine article, “The tortured self-justification of one very powerful Trump-loathing anonymous Republican.”

Now the political director of Republican Voters Against Trump, Miller told MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace that he recognized the self-justifications all too well.

MILLER: This guy is all of the Republican friends that we used to work for in Washington, people that used to work for me on anti-Trump stuff in 2016 are this guy. And, you know, the thing about it that was the most frustrating for me, Nicolle, because the tortured self-justifications are a dime a dozen these days.

But there was a line in there how he said that he was there and other people like him, who recognize that Trump is a permanent scar on the face of the country, they were there to prevent the worst stuff from happening. He said that adult life is about contradictions and that is just such malarkey, OK? Adult life is about choices and learning that your choices have consequences. You aren't a child anymore that gets to do whatever you want and have it both ways. That’s what adult life is about.

And these guys, the political ones in particular, didn't save anything. I don't know who this guy is but there was gonna be no difference if Corey Lewandowski, or Bill Mitchell or any other crazy, red hat Trump person had taken their job. They didn't stop anything.

And the thing that if they really believed what they said, if they really believed that he was a scar on this country and they wanted to make a difference, they wanted to prevent the worst stuff from happening, they’d do what we're doing. They’d do what Olivia [Troye] is doing and speak out. That’s how - and make sure that he doesn't win for four more years. That’s how you prevent the worst stuff from happening and so it’s that just hypocrisy that drives me up the wall. Just own it. If you’re gonna be for him and you’re gonna be in there, just own it. Don't pretend like you're doing us any favors. You're not. Olivia is the one doing favors.