CAUGHT ON TAPE: Ben Sasse Admits Trump Could 'Cause Permanent Damage' To GOP

"Area Man Disses Local Shitgibbon"



Seething Rage. (image courtesy Scissorhead MonkeyFister)

Gonna just leave this here… awaiting Twitter blast.

GOP Sen. Sasse says Trump ‘kisses dictators’ butts’ and mocks evangelicals “Republican Sen. Ben Sasse excoriated President Trump in a telephone conference call with constituents this week, saying he had mishandled the coronavirus response, ‘kisses dictators’ butts,’ ‘sells out our allies,’ spends ‘like a drunken sailor,’ mistreats women, and trash-talks evangelicals behind their backs. “Trump has ‘flirted with white supremacists,’ according to Sasse, and his family ‘treated the presidency like a business opportunity.’ He said Trump could drive the Senate into the hand of the Democrats and cause permanent damage to the Republican Party.”

Republished with permission from Mock Paper Scissors. Original audio here.

UPDATE: (Frances Langum) The fact that the audio was leaked to the Moonie Times makes it art.

Keith Olbermann had opinions about this taped phonecall that says everything we would also say.