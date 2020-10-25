Tech
C&L Is Changing Commenting Platforms

For you, it just means logging in to a different service. Everything else is more or less the same.
By John Amato
C&L Is Changing Commenting Platforms
Image from: IMGFlip

After receiving numerous complaints about Disqus from our readers as well as our own unhappiness with them, we are pleased to announce that next week we are switching to Insticator.

Also this week we are eliminating the need to login to Crooks and Liars directly to comment, but it does mean you will need to create an account with Insticator.

We know that any type of change to any website you visit regularly is unsettling for a bit but we need to make this change for the betterment of the site, as well as the community at large.

All of our guidelines and terms of service on commenting still apply, especially these:

Will not engage in racism, sexism, homophobia, anti-Semitism or other intolerance.
This includes referring to any person as a "whore", "c**t", "b*itch", questioning their sexuality or any other terms we deem offensive.

If your only means of disagreeing with an individual (rather a fellow commenter, C&L team member or any other individual) is to engage in this type of hate speech, then C&L is not the community for you.

Not post comments that are obscene, hateful, threatening or wishing acts of violence against other.

Will not engage in “flame-baiting” or trolling.

It's not a big change since all commenting platforms are similar in many ways but we feel this company will best serve our growing community going forward.

