Corrupt Florida Judge Resigns From Election Board After Discovery He's Full MAGA

In yet another case of "Rules Don't Apply To Republicans," a judge in Florida who is in charge of vote-counting has violated judicial rules by donating to Donald Trump's campaign a dozen times. He also displayed multiple signs on his property and home supporting Trump and other GOP candidates. No biases, here, right?

According to Election Law Blog:

A Florida judge who heads Duval County’s vote-counting board has donated repeatedly to President Trump’s re-election campaign and other Republican efforts, and his home is covered in signs supporting Trump, despite rules requiring judges like him refrain from donations or public support. Duval County senior Judge Brent Shore has served as chairman of the canvassing board because of his role as a county judge. Yet Florida judicial rules bar judges from political donations of any kind. And canvassing board rules bar members from “displaying a candidate’s campaign signs.”

That's right, Judge Shore is chair of a 3-person canvassing board, that is currently in the process of counting votes, and people on those boards are forbidden from displaying candidates' signs, at the risk of being disqualified from the board. His removal, though, might "ultimately require a lawsuit."

Raise your hand if you think Judge Shore might be held accountable in any way shape or form, given the fine example set for him by the head of the Republican party in the process of trying to steal the U.S. presidency.

An update tweet from reporter Travis Akers indicates that Judge Shore has now taken down all the signs from his home and lawn. Too late to keep his corruption secret, but probably not necessary, since no one expects any consequences for this guy anyhow.

UPDATE: He has resigned from the election board. He ought to resign from the bench, too.