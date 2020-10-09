GOP State Rep Teaches 5-Year-Old Son To Smoke Cigar And Be A Sexist Pig -- On Camera

Family Values, Y'all:

GOP Pa. state rep. shared Snapchat videos enticing son, 5, to smoke cigar: ‘hit it harder’

Republican state Rep. Aaron Bernstine shared video clips this summer on his now-deleted Snapchat account in which he encourages his 5-year-old son to puff on a cigar and use profane language — and plays an adult-themed game with another youngster. In one video obtained by the USA TODAY Network, Bernstine, R-10, New Beaver, Lawrence County, is behind the camera, but his hand is shown holding a cigar and offering it to his son. A second video has Bernstine again off camera asking his son, “What are we going to chase in Nashville?” The boy replies in a whisper, “Cadillac p—-,” using a vulgar term for vagina.

As they say, you aren’t born prejudiced, you have to be trained. Same goes for misogyny, etc. , so good job, Father of the Year Aaron Bernstine. You must be so proud.

Republished with permission from Mock Paper Scissors

UPDATE (Frances Langum): He promises to "do better"? Dude, you FILMED it. Can't fix stupid.

I vow to do better..... pic.twitter.com/TUnA4YvFAM — Aaron Bernstine (@AaronBernstine) October 8, 2020

He also made fun of the disabled on social media.

The videos include making fun of special needs kids. @AaronBernstine is a Pitt Professor pic.twitter.com/U0SkZ7JtWF — Only Gritty is Abovethe Law (@mrsdobolinabob) October 9, 2020

He also declared on social media that he would drive his car through protestors:

I knew I remembered you - pic.twitter.com/94eNaTDQlP — Tim Gyves (@Tim_Gyves) October 9, 2020

Even the Republican Party of Pennsylvania wants you to quit.