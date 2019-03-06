Brit Hume Calls Ocasio-Cortez 'Adorable In Sort Of The Way That A 5-Year-old Child Can Be Adorable'

Patronizing fear has gripped Fox News, as Droopy Brit Hume calls Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez both the de facto leader of the Democrats in the House of Representatives and a "five-year-old child". I imagine even Nancy Pelosi would roll her eyes at that one. Some serious concern-trolling between Tucker Carlson and Hume commences as they ridicule discuss The Green New Deal that AOC champions.

Source: Media Matters for America



TUCKER CARLSON (HOST): If you believe you can change your biological sex just by wishing it so, you believe in magic so maybe some of this shouldn't be too surprising to us. But I wonder what people like Steny Hoyer or people who have been around a long time in Washington and the Democratic caucus in the House, what do they make of all this?

...

BRIT HUME (GUEST): And that's why Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, for all of her callowness and arguable shallowness is able to become so prominent. She makes news. And she's kind of compelling, she's kind of adorable in sort of the way that a 5-year-old child can be adorable. And she is, for the moment, I think it's fair to say she's the de facto leader and the Democrats in the House of Representatives.

CARLSON: I think that's right. And she is brave, I will say that. She says things nobody else will say, but she's also really arrogant. I wonder if she'll wear well?