'It's Got To End': Michigan Governor Whacks Trump For Leading Dangerous 'Lock Her Up' Chants At MAGA Rallies

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer responded to Trump's latest irresponsible and dangerous rhetoric at another one of his super-spreader MAGA rallies over the weekend. Trump's daughter-in-law dismissed the behavior as "just having fun" during an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper this Sunday, but as Whitmer explained to Meet the Press host Chuck Todd, the language he's been using is far from harmless:

CHUCK TODD: And then finally, last night, and at the top of our show we made reference, and you became a target of the president personally, a “Lock her up” chant targeting you started and seemed to be almost encouraged at times by the president there. You've already come under threat once. What does something like this do to you personally? I’m just -- I know how you're acting professionally here. I'm just wondering how this impacts your family personally. I mean, that's a lot to deal with.

GOV. GRETCHEN WHITMER: You know, it's incredibly disturbing that the president of the United States, ten days after a plot to kidnap, put me on trial, and execute me -- ten days after that was uncovered -- the president is at it again and inspiring and incentivizing and inciting this kind of domestic terrorism.

It is wrong. It's got to end. It is dangerous, not just for me and my family, but for public servants everywhere who are doing their jobs and trying to protect their fellow Americans. People of good will on both sides of the aisle need to step up and call this out and bring the heat down. This is the United States of America. We do not tolerate actions like he is giving comfort to. And that's why we all have to be in this together.