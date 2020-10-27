Judge: Trump Can't Pretend He's Above The Law In E. Jean Carroll Case

I still say part of this is about Trump can't afford a lawyer and/or no actual lawyer will represent him. New York Times:

While the Justice Department has used the law to shield members of Congress from being sued for defamation over things they have said, the department has rarely, if ever, used it to grant immunity to a president.

But Judge Kaplan, who was appointed by President Bill Clinton in 1994, ruled against the department’s maneuver, saying Mr. Trump was not acting in his official capacity when he denied the accusation.

“His comments concerned an alleged sexual assault that took place several decades before he took office, and the allegations have no relationship to the official business of the United States,” the judge wrote.